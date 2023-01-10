Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program
FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
Ann Arbor wants to get off gas to help save the planet. Is it doable?
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor science writer Ken Garber recalls he was a University of Michigan student taking physics classes in 1977 when UM physics professor Marc Ross proposed transitioning buildings from gas furnaces to heat pumps. “He wrote a report to Congress on this,” Garber said. “At...
Former Citizen Patriot building being eyed for expansion of Braille transcription program
JACKSON, MI - One of the largest producers of Braille in the country is eyeing the former home of the Jackson Citizen Patriot as a potential location for expansion of its operations. The Michigan Braille Transcription Fund, which has been housed in a 5,000-square-foot facility at the Cotton Correctional Facility...
Kettering University hires new vice president of marketing and communications
FLINT, MI – Kettering University has hired Jennifer Umberger, a higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience, as vice president of Marketing and Communications. Umberger leaves a job from Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, where she served as an associate vice president or marking and communications.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Union Rec puts twist on American barbeque
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although macaroni and cheese may be its foundation, this Ann Arbor restaurant is putting a Latin twist on its American barbeque. Union Rec, 545 S. Main St., reimagined the former Fingerle Lumber Company space into a bright, festive campground-inspired restaurant that opened in late 2022. Like its industrial-meets-cozy décor, its menu also crashes two concepts together.
See inside landmark Mission-style home for sale near University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – A stucco-covered icon in Ann Arbor’s prestigious Burns Park neighborhood has hit the market, for sale by its owner realtor Gary McRirie. The home at 1600 Cambridge Road is a six-bed, four-bath mansion built in 1909 for J. Karl Malcolm, owner of a prominent downtown Ann Arbor textile business.
Riverwalk in Michigan listed among the top in the entire country
DETROIT - More than three and a half million people take strolls up and down this Michigan riverwalk each year and it is now once again in the running for the best in the entire country. After winning in 2021 and 2022, the Detroit Riverfront could make it a three-peat...
Popup at Flint Farmers’ Market to feature TikTok star The Golden Balance
FLINT, MI – Ahmad Alzahabi, otherwise known as The Golden Balance on TikTok, will be cooking in a special popup stall at the Flint Farmers’ Market later this month. Sponsored by the Flint Social Club and the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Alzahabi will have a stall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the market, 300 1st St.
5 great places to get a midnight snack in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- It’s midnight. Your stomach is grumbling. The fridge is empty. What do you do? Where do you go?. Luckily, Ann Arbor has several late-night options to quiet the nocturnal grumblings of empty stomachs.
Here’s how Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being celebrated, honored in Flint
FLINT, MI - Community members are planning to come together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy with upcoming events. The federal holiday takes place on Monday, Jan. 16. Here’s how the Flint community is celebrating and honoring the civil rights leader:. Cancer screening and...
Treatment court celebrates new graduates, coffee shop closes: Jackson headlines Jan. 7-12
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County Adult Treatment Court celebrated its latest slew of graduates this week who each passed the four-phase program on their road to recovery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A year of recovery and rehabilitation paid off...
Davison Township Parks & Recreation looking to hire summer workers
DAVISON TWP, MI - Davison Township Parks & Recreation is looking to hire positions for the summer. Job opportunities include Lake Callis park managers, Lake Callis park attendants, and maintenance staff. For the first time, the park is looking to hire a Davison Day Camp director and counselors for its...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The bourbon caramel latte is a star at Trail Head Coffee Shop
CONCORD, MI – Trail Head Coffee Shop is offering great coffee, treats and a community-oriented atmosphere in Concord. The idea to open a coffee shop came to owner Becky Raut after visiting Les Cheneaux Coffee Roasters, her friend’s business in the Upper Peninsula. Raut said she was never a coffee drinker before trying their coffee but fell in love with the drink.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
Flint City Hall will close, no delays in garbage pickups for MLK holiday
FLINT, MI -- Flint city offices will be closed to the public in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The city announced the closing in a news release on Friday, Jan. 13, and said payments for water bills and property taxes can still be made by way of the red drop box in front of Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.
See photos as Jackson boys basketball tops Ann Arbor Pioneer
JACKSON, MI -- It was all Jackson on Friday night. The Vikings boys basketball team built a 23-15 halftime lead and exploded in the third quarter to pull away for a 60-40 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer at Jackson High School on Jan. 13. Check out photos from the game...
Genesee County Animal Control cancels vaccine event; Cathy Bissell to sponsor adoption event
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Genesee County Animal Control (GCAC) has announced its free vaccine event originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14 has been canceled. Animal Control Director Jay Parker emailed MLive-The Flint Journal citing “key personnel getting Covid” as the reason for the change. There is no rescheduled...
Lions notch best attendance since Pontiac Silverdome days – thanks to extra game
The last time the Detroit Lions topped 550,000 fans in total regular season attendance, Charlie Batch was the quarterback, Jeff Backus was a rookie and the team played its games in Pontiac. The Lions had 570,809 fans at home during the 2022 season – the most since 2001.
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1