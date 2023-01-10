ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Albert Kahn's designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan's campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program

FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
FLINT, MI
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Union Rec puts twist on American barbeque

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although macaroni and cheese may be its foundation, this Ann Arbor restaurant is putting a Latin twist on its American barbeque. Union Rec, 545 S. Main St., reimagined the former Fingerle Lumber Company space into a bright, festive campground-inspired restaurant that opened in late 2022. Like its industrial-meets-cozy décor, its menu also crashes two concepts together.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan's Best Local Eats: The bourbon caramel latte is a star at Trail Head Coffee Shop

CONCORD, MI – Trail Head Coffee Shop is offering great coffee, treats and a community-oriented atmosphere in Concord. The idea to open a coffee shop came to owner Becky Raut after visiting Les Cheneaux Coffee Roasters, her friend’s business in the Upper Peninsula. Raut said she was never a coffee drinker before trying their coffee but fell in love with the drink.
CONCORD, MI
