CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
CNY Inspirations: Undaunted, marching ahead
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Today, January 15, is the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., renowned civil rights leader, and champion of racial and social justice. Tomorrow, his birthday will be observed as a national holiday, which in many circles is marked as a day of service and reflection. He delivered many stirring and inspirational speeches during his lifetime, but the one most notably remembered was during the historic March on Washington in 1963. Later this year, there will be commemorations of the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, in which he sounded a clarion call for racial equality.
Stop indulging the fantasy of an I-81 ‘skyway’ over Syracuse (Editorial Board Opinion)
Let’s all stop pretending that building a 70-foot-tall “signature skyway” bridge over downtown Syracuse to carry Interstate 81 is a serious idea. It is not. Staff writer Michelle Breidenbach makes that abundantly clear in her story, “Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’ “ (Jan. 11, 2023).
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
Today’s obituaries: Jayne Anne Bodah, 67, taught at schools in Baldwinsville, Syracuse, Fayetteville
Jayne Anne Sabel Bodah, 67, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from complications of the flu. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from the Assumption Academy in 1974, according to her obituary. She earned degrees at the former Maria Regina College and Syracuse University. She worked as an elementary schoolteacher...
MLK Day: What’s open, closed on Monday? Banks, mail, more (Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023)
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of January every year to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a civil rights leader born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Ga. He led the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott, helped organize the 1963 nonviolent protests in Birmingham, Alabama, and helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
Syracuse women’s basketball puts a scare in No. 7 Notre Dame, but Irish pull away for 72-56 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — In front of one of its largest crowds of the year, Syracuse battled Notre Dame tight for three quarters before the Irish pulled away for a 72-56 win Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. It was a familiar script for Syracuse. Just like last year,...
Syracuse women come up short against another top-10 team: ‘We’re right there’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the second time in two weeks, it seemed Syracuse might secure a season-defining win against a top-10 opponent. But just like against then-No. 6 N.C. State on New Year’s Day, Syracuse couldn’t finish the job in the fourth quarter, falling to No. 7 Notre Dame, 72-56, in front of one of the largest crowds of the season on Sunday afternoon.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 78-73 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
