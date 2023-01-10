Read full article on original website
Orange lads top Irish elders: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 12:18 remaining in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome, Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond hit the 14th 3-pointer of the game for the Irish to take the lead on Syracuse 59-47. The Irish couldn’t miss and no one would blame actor Cole Hauser...
HS wrestling roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, CVA earn top seeds for dual meet tournament
Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Valley Academy each were awarded the top seed in their respective divisions when the Section III Dual Meet seedings were released on Sunday. The first rounds for Division I will take place on Tuesday at Henninger High School, and the first rounds for Division II will be at either Central Valley Academy or Canastota High School. The championships will take place on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Syracuse women’s basketball puts a scare in No. 7 Notre Dame, but Irish pull away for 72-56 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — In front of one of its largest crowds of the year, Syracuse battled Notre Dame tight for three quarters before the Irish pulled away for a 72-56 win Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. It was a familiar script for Syracuse. Just like last year,...
High school basketball roundup: Baldwinsville girls knock off Utica Notre Dame in OT at Juggler Classic
The Baldwinsville varsity girls basketball team used clutch free throws to top Utica Notre Dame, 68-65, in overtime during the opening round of the 50th annual Juggler Classic.
Syracuse women come up short against another top-10 team: ‘We’re right there’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the second time in two weeks, it seemed Syracuse might secure a season-defining win against a top-10 opponent. But just like against then-No. 6 N.C. State on New Year’s Day, Syracuse couldn’t finish the job in the fourth quarter, falling to No. 7 Notre Dame, 72-56, in front of one of the largest crowds of the season on Sunday afternoon.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
Longtime Central New York girls basketball coach grabs 300th-career win in final season
Longtime New Hartford girls basketball coach Mike Callan notched his 300th career win on Friday night. The milestone win was reached after the Spartans topped Holland Patent 44-28 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball contest.
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
Syracuse, fueled by its freshmen, erase 12-point deficit to knock off Notre Dame, 78-73
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked dead, buried under a barrage of 3-pointers. Notre Dame had taken a 59-47 lead on a Marcus Hammond 3-pointer with 12:16 left in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the 14th made 3-pointer for Notre Dame, marking a season-high for the Irish with over 12 minutes remaining to be played.
High school roundup: Tully girls volleyball extends win streak to nine matches
Tully found itself a tough opponent in non-league foe East Syracuse Minoa Friday evening. Despite each set resulting in a finish of seven points-or-less, it was the Black Knights who came out victorious at 3-1.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Syracuse freshmen star as Orange finish furious comeback against Notre Dame (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s basketball team will be looking for its second win over Notre Dame and its ninth victory in its last 11 games when it hosts the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange’s improved results this year...
How to watch Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is on a hot streak as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, January 15 (1/15/2023) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
Syracuse Athletics ranks 5th nationally after fall season in all-around sports competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse athletic department ranked fifth in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings after the fall season, the best fall performance by the school since 2015. The rankings, released on Thursday, are determined by the NCAA championship results in each sport and are an effort to create...
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
Nick Monroe’s exit is another blow in a turbulent offseason for SU: ‘The timing is never perfect’
Syracuse, N.Y. — After Syracuse football lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span last month, head coach Dino Babers asked assistants Nick Monroe and Jason Beck if the team should cancel its Friday night bowl practice. The pair, who had both just been promoted — one...
Syracuse Crunch topple Phantoms, 5-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch topped the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-2, tonight at PPL Center. The Crunch have recorded back-to-back wins and advance to 15-13-2-3 on the season. The team has also picked up the first win in the two-game season series against the Phantoms. Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Today’s obituaries: Jayne Anne Bodah, 67, taught at schools in Baldwinsville, Syracuse, Fayetteville
Jayne Anne Sabel Bodah, 67, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from complications of the flu. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from the Assumption Academy in 1974, according to her obituary. She earned degrees at the former Maria Regina College and Syracuse University. She worked as an elementary schoolteacher...
Syracuse Mets, all AAA baseball teams to use robot umpires in 2023 (report)
All Class AAA minor league baseball teams will use “robot umpires” in 2023, according to a new report. Sources told ESPN that the electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Triple-A parks this year, including for Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium. The technology, known as the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system, lets a computer call balls and strikes instead of a human ump.
