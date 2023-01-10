ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

HS wrestling roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, CVA earn top seeds for dual meet tournament

Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Valley Academy each were awarded the top seed in their respective divisions when the Section III Dual Meet seedings were released on Sunday. The first rounds for Division I will take place on Tuesday at Henninger High School, and the first rounds for Division II will be at either Central Valley Academy or Canastota High School. The championships will take place on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women come up short against another top-10 team: ‘We’re right there’

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the second time in two weeks, it seemed Syracuse might secure a season-defining win against a top-10 opponent. But just like against then-No. 6 N.C. State on New Year’s Day, Syracuse couldn’t finish the job in the fourth quarter, falling to No. 7 Notre Dame, 72-56, in front of one of the largest crowds of the season on Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its first return game of the season as it hosts Notre Dame on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and Notre Dame met in South Bend, Indiana, back on Dec. 3, with the Orange holding on for a 62-61 win that wasn’t decided until Dane Goodwin’s 3-point shot at the buzzer drew iron and bounced away.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch topple Phantoms, 5-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch topped the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-2, tonight at PPL Center. The Crunch have recorded back-to-back wins and advance to 15-13-2-3 on the season. The team has also picked up the first win in the two-game season series against the Phantoms. Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets, all AAA baseball teams to use robot umpires in 2023 (report)

All Class AAA minor league baseball teams will use “robot umpires” in 2023, according to a new report. Sources told ESPN that the electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Triple-A parks this year, including for Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium. The technology, known as the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system, lets a computer call balls and strikes instead of a human ump.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy