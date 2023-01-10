Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hoops Walk & Talk: Jerome Tang offers a notable response after TCU rolls past Kansas State
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 15-2 and 4-1 in Big 12 play with a disappointing performance at TCU in an 82-68 setback that wasn't as competitive as the score reflects. K-State did not play well, and it was Coach Jerome Tang's response that was most notable. Tang knows it's time to regroup and move on.
Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0