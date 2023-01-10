ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman with long criminal history sentenced for truck theft

A woman serving time in the Montana Women’s Prison on unrelated charges recently was sentenced for stealing a local man’s truck in 2019. Jessie Louise Burns, 34, struck a deal in October with Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris in which she agreed to plead to felony theft in exchange for dismissal of a felony burglary charge. On Oct. 17, Burns, appearing on video from the prison in Billings, entered her plea while defense attorney Scott B. Johnson appeared on her behalf in Lincoln County District Court. District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Burns a 3-year sentence, to be served concurrently with a 3-year term...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Lincoln County, MT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

