A woman serving time in the Montana Women’s Prison on unrelated charges recently was sentenced for stealing a local man’s truck in 2019.
Jessie Louise Burns, 34, struck a deal in October with Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris in which she agreed to plead to felony theft in exchange for dismissal of a felony burglary charge.
On Oct. 17, Burns, appearing on video from the prison in Billings, entered her plea while defense attorney Scott B. Johnson appeared on her behalf in Lincoln County District Court.
District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Burns a 3-year sentence, to be served concurrently with a 3-year term...
