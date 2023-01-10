Read full article on original website
Related
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
Legals for January, 13 2023
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN C. BUSBY AKA RED BUSBY AKA DANIEL BUSBY, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-108 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Maureen Kolodziej, Person al Representative, return receipt requested, PO Box 1630, Thompson Falle, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of...
Libby Police Commission elapsed; second investigation underway
In two recent press releases, Libby City Mayor Peggy acknowledged that the city’s Police Commission had been allowed to lapse and that another investigation had begun into allegations of misconduct by Chief of Police Scott Kessel. According to the Jan. 7 press releases, Williams wrote that, “It has been determined that the police commission currently has no members. The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police...
Larry Winston Watt
Larry Winston Watt, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Libby Care Center in Libby. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Ronald Bruce Carter
Ron Carter, 71, long-time resident of Libby who was a builder, inventor, sign painter and artist, passed away after a heart attack on Oct. 21, 2021. Ron was born in Minnesota and graduated from Libby High School in 1968. His high school classmates voted him Most Likely to Succeed. He received a Small School Talent Search scholarship from the University of Chicago and he graduated in 1972 with a BA in Sociology. He lived in California after college pursuing a dream to draw and publish underground comics. He joined VISTA in 1973 and moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska, where he...
Libby man charged with drug crimes
A joint law enforcement operation led to the recent arrest of a Libby man suspected of trafficking drugs. Kevin J. Michael Simmons is facing felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, driving without a valid license and driving without tail lights. Simmons appeared in court on Dec. 19 and pleaded not guilty to each charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Steve Larson wrote he was working a joint operation with the U.S....
Nomad GCS ready to put stakes down in Libby
Libby got a much-needed shot in the arm with the recent announcement that Nomad GCS is coming to town. The 21-year-old company based in the Columbia Falls area is expanding its operations into Lincoln County because of the demand for its products and what it says is a skilled and driven workforce. The company made the announcement in a news release Friday. “Lincoln County is a natural fit for us,” Nomad GCS CEO Will Schmautz said. “The workforce in this area is highly skilled and driven. The community has been incredibly welcoming, and we believe our investment in infrastructure and local employees will...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Ronald R. Hamel
Ronald R. Hamel passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer at his home in Troy, Montana. He was born to Adlard and Auroa Hamel in Libby, Montana, on Feb. 3, 1945. Ron worked for St. Regis and Champion International in the Libby sawmill for 30 years before starting with the BNSF Railway for the last 14 years of his career. On Aug. 21, 1971, he married Rita Tyler of Noxon, Montana. They had a son, Lance and a daughter, Draya. Ron loved his family, extended camping trips at Spar Lake, and the Koocanusa Marina. He...
Community teams up to recognize teen mental health issues
The Lincoln County Health Department is partnering with local organizations and schools to train high schoolers to recognize mental health challenges among their friends and peers. This is the first time the training has happened in Lincoln County, according to county Public Health Manager Jennifer McCully. The training is known as teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) and the school districts of Libby and Eureka are scheduled to begin the training next year. “We’re just all looking for ways to improve mental health and prevent suicides,” McCully said. “We’re missing that teen to teen connection.” After training individuals to be instructors...
Greenchain celebrate first home meet with win over Eureka
More than a month into the winter sports season, the Libby Greenchain finally hosted its first match Tuesday in the Battle of the Kootenai event at Ralph Tate Gymnasium. The Greenchain didn’t disappoint the home faithful, beating the Eureka Lions, 46-21, to secure the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy. Libby trailed the Lions 15-0 before collecting nine straight wins to make it a runaway win. “It was great to finally have a home match,” Greenchain head coach Dean Thompson said. “Each week, we get better and that’s what you want to see. Bringing the trophy home was definitely a motivation, too.” The...
Libby man pleads guilty in shooting incident
A Libby man who was accused of a gun crime last summer after an incident involving his partner and a truck driver last month on U.S. 2, recently pleaded guilty. Charles Fernley Woods Jr., 67, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court on Jan. 3. Woods was originally charged with felony assault with a weapon, one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of a communication device. Those charges were dropped as a result of a plea deal with Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang. Woods...
James W. Long
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, James W. Long, 55, beloved father, brother, and friend passed away. Jim was a painter by profession, but was active in all types of construction throughout his life. He had a love for all people. When you walked into a room where Jim was, he would be among the first to greet you, and strike up a conversation. His distinct laugh was infectious and filled any room. In recent years, Jim moved back to Libby, Montana, to be closer to his son and grandchildren, Chris Goucher, and his family. He enjoyed their company and watching his...
Lincoln Co. man sentenced for stealing sporting goods
A Rexford man who pleaded guilty to stealing various sporting goods in 2022 received a deferred sentence Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to felony theft in exchange for the dismissal of a felony methamphetamine charge. District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Rouse a 5-year deferred sentence. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine. Rouse and Colin Clifford Wolf, 24, were accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Wolf pleaded guilty to an amended...
Libby man found not guilty of DUI
A Libby man accused of DUI after a traffic crash in 2022 was found not guilty in a jury trial in district court on Dec. 8. Joshua Miller, 35, was charged with two felonies, including driving under the influence, fourth offense, or, in the alternative, driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater, fourth offense. Miller is also charged with two misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, second offense, and leaving the scene of an accident. After two hours of deliberation, the jury found Miller not guilty of driving under the influence. He was convicted of two misdemeanors, including driving...
The Year in Review, Part 1
January 7 Kirkedahl pleads guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide A Trego man accused of killing his adult son last year pleaded guilty Dec. 20 to a single count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Prosecutors originally charged Scott Lee Kirkedahl, 58, with deliberate homicide after multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies arrived at his home in the early morning hours of April 5 following a report of a fatal shooting. Investigators found Kirkedahl’s son dead on the floor of the kitchen, his head surrounded by blood, court documents said. An affidavit filed in Lincoln County District Court last year listed the victim’s paternal uncle...
Residents voice displeasure with Libby police situation
The emotions were strong as Libby area residents packed city council chambers Tuesday night for its regular bi-monthly meeting - the first of 2023. Seven of the dozens who attended the meeting publicly shared their feelings about the situation regarding the city police force. Three of the force’s officers - Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt - gave their resignations on Nov. 21, 2022. The trio penned a letter that ran in The Western News on Dec. 27. It included their allegations of misconduct, including possible illegal billing of hours, forced overtime and that Chief Scott Kessel was neglecting certain responsibilities...
Tracy L. Lauer
Tracy L. Lauer, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on May 26, 1965, in Whitefish, Montana. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Libby woman sentenced for meth possession
A Libby woman received a suspended sentence on Jan. 3 for the felony possession of methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26, 2022, incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and pleaded guilty, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. Cuffe gave Quinn a 2-year suspended sentence. She received credit for time served after her arrest. Cuffe said the sentence was appropriate because Quinn's criminal history is "scant." But the judge also said there things of concern in the pre-sentence investigation before wishing her good luck. According to court documents, Quinn...
Investigators arrest Idaho man for alleged drug dealing
An Idaho man is locked up in the county jail on charges he was selling drugs in south Lincoln County. Joseph Allen Redl, 38, of Bonners Ferry, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2022, by county Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Holzer after receiving information about his alleged activities in the area. Redl was arraigned on Dec. 5 in Lincoln County District Court and pleaded not guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, use of property subject to criminal forfeiture and possession of drug paraphernalia. The first two charges are felonies. Redl could face up to 20 years in the Montana State...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
836
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0