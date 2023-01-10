In two recent press releases, Libby City Mayor Peggy acknowledged that the city’s Police Commission had been allowed to lapse and that another investigation had begun into allegations of misconduct by Chief of Police Scott Kessel. According to the Jan. 7 press releases, Williams wrote that, “It has been determined that the police commission currently has no members. The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police...

LIBBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO