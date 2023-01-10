Read full article on original website
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe development plan tabled
Libby City Council was set to approve the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association's plan for the South Flower Creek and Old Snowshoe Recreation Development at the Jan. 3 city council meeting, but public comment caused the council to conclude that the plan “needs a little bit more work,” according to mayor Peggy Williams. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and maintain sustainable recreation opportunities for the greater Libby area,” Tony Petrusha, a spokesperson for the recreation association, told the city council at a meeting in November. LORA wants to help outdoor recreationists gain direction, maintain stewardship and prioritize projects, Petrusha said...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
Ronald Bruce Carter
Ron Carter, 71, long-time resident of Libby who was a builder, inventor, sign painter and artist, passed away after a heart attack on Oct. 21, 2021. Ron was born in Minnesota and graduated from Libby High School in 1968. His high school classmates voted him Most Likely to Succeed. He received a Small School Talent Search scholarship from the University of Chicago and he graduated in 1972 with a BA in Sociology. He lived in California after college pursuing a dream to draw and publish underground comics. He joined VISTA in 1973 and moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska, where he...
Larry Winston Watt
Larry Winston Watt, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Libby Care Center in Libby. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Libby Police Commission elapsed; second investigation underway
In two recent press releases, Libby City Mayor Peggy acknowledged that the city’s Police Commission had been allowed to lapse and that another investigation had begun into allegations of misconduct by Chief of Police Scott Kessel. According to the Jan. 7 press releases, Williams wrote that, “It has been determined that the police commission currently has no members. The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police...
Year in Review, Part 2
April 1 Tommy Martin makes three rounds in state spelling bee Besting orthographic trickery like “durham” and “richter scale” during a second-place run in countywide competition, Libby seventh-grader Tommy Martin went on to advance this year through three rounds of the Treasure State Spelling Bee. Martin, during a fourth and final go on the big stage in Bozeman, ultimately faltered on “vestibule” to finish in a commendable 20th place statewide. He outpaced nearly 40 other top Montanan spellers and is now working on his bid to win the 2023 state spelling bee. Libby’s Isaac Lamere had secured the top spot in the Lincoln County Spelling...
Ronald R. Hamel
Ronald R. Hamel passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer at his home in Troy, Montana. He was born to Adlard and Auroa Hamel in Libby, Montana, on Feb. 3, 1945. Ron worked for St. Regis and Champion International in the Libby sawmill for 30 years before starting with the BNSF Railway for the last 14 years of his career. On Aug. 21, 1971, he married Rita Tyler of Noxon, Montana. They had a son, Lance and a daughter, Draya. Ron loved his family, extended camping trips at Spar Lake, and the Koocanusa Marina. He...
Greenchain celebrate first home meet with win over Eureka
More than a month into the winter sports season, the Libby Greenchain finally hosted its first match Tuesday in the Battle of the Kootenai event at Ralph Tate Gymnasium. The Greenchain didn’t disappoint the home faithful, beating the Eureka Lions, 46-21, to secure the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy. Libby trailed the Lions 15-0 before collecting nine straight wins to make it a runaway win. “It was great to finally have a home match,” Greenchain head coach Dean Thompson said. “Each week, we get better and that’s what you want to see. Bringing the trophy home was definitely a motivation, too.” The...
Legals for January, 6 2023
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS - COMMERCIAL LAND FOR LEASE- Libby, MT. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is soliciting responses to a request for proposals (RFP) for commercial lease to develop 162.5+/- acres located near Cripple Horse Bay of Lake Koocanusa near Libby, MT in Sec. 2, T31N, R29W in Lincoln County MT. The subject property is in a portion of Lincoln County that is not zoned. Responses to the RFP must be received by the project manager at: Kari Nielsen - DNRC, Northwestern Land Office, 655 Timberwolf Parkway, Suite 1, Kalispell, MT 59901, by February 21,...
Logger Leadership bridges community, student gap
In its second year a new program allows kids at Libby High School the opportunity to take a class which empowers them to better their community. Logger Leadership is a class that teaches leadership skills and allows kids to learn through hands-on experiences. Teacher Nik Rewerts said when he interviewed for the activities coordinator job in Libby seven years ago, he asked the school to consider creating a class like Logger Leadership. Then, in 2021, the opportunity arose for the school to add a new class. In addition to his activities coordinator responsibilities, Rewerts teaches the leadership class. It’s a class...
James W. Long
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, James W. Long, 55, beloved father, brother, and friend passed away. Jim was a painter by profession, but was active in all types of construction throughout his life. He had a love for all people. When you walked into a room where Jim was, he would be among the first to greet you, and strike up a conversation. His distinct laugh was infectious and filled any room. In recent years, Jim moved back to Libby, Montana, to be closer to his son and grandchildren, Chris Goucher, and his family. He enjoyed their company and watching his...
Libby City Council tables vote on growth policy
Concern from some residents led the Libby City Council to put off approving its new growth policy. At the Jan. 3 meeting city councilors had planned to give the plan their OK, but after a number of comments from area residents, the council decided to revise the document to add language about annexation and tabled their decision until the next city council meeting, set for Jan. 16. Joel Nelson of Land Solutions began addressing the growth policy in the meeting by responding to previous comments. There were concerns about the downtown policy, specifically the emphasis on additional downtown planning, Nelson said. The...
Lima-Hageness honored for work with local youth
The Montana Judicial System has awarded the 2022 Employee Recognition Award to Kindra Lima-Hageness, the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for the 19th Judicial District. The long-time Libby resident was honored for her leadership in her field and recognized as an asset to Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County District Court Judge Matt Cuffe. Lima-Hageness is originally from Wolford, a small North Dakota town where she was one of seven graduates in her high school class. Since then, Lima-Hageness has spent 27 years working in the juvenile probation system and is one of three in the Montana Judicial branch to be awarded...
Libby man charged with drug crimes
A joint law enforcement operation led to the recent arrest of a Libby man suspected of trafficking drugs. Kevin J. Michael Simmons is facing felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, driving without a valid license and driving without tail lights. Simmons appeared in court on Dec. 19 and pleaded not guilty to each charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Steve Larson wrote he was working a joint operation with the U.S....
Residents voice displeasure with Libby police situation
The emotions were strong as Libby area residents packed city council chambers Tuesday night for its regular bi-monthly meeting - the first of 2023. Seven of the dozens who attended the meeting publicly shared their feelings about the situation regarding the city police force. Three of the force’s officers - Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt - gave their resignations on Nov. 21, 2022. The trio penned a letter that ran in The Western News on Dec. 27. It included their allegations of misconduct, including possible illegal billing of hours, forced overtime and that Chief Scott Kessel was neglecting certain responsibilities...
Libby to host conservation easement meeting
The public is invited to attend upcoming meetings between Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, conservation partners and private landowners whose land is under conservation easement in northwest Montana. These meetings will focus on lands under the following easements: Haskill Basin near Whitefish, Trumbull Creek near Whitefish, and Lost Trail near Marion. The meeting for the Lost Trail Conservation Easement (7,300 acres) near Marion, will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Libby City Hall, Ponderosa Room, 952 E. Spruce St. The Lost Trail meeting was previously scheduled for Dec. 15 but postponed and rescheduled to this later date. A conservation easement is...
Helen “Marie” Martin
Helen “Marie” Martin, left this earth and went to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. After her second battle with cancer, she passed peacefully at home with her husband and family members with her. Marie was born on April 3, 1955, in Miami, Florida, to Jim and Helen Tease. She soon had two brothers and two sisters in the family with her. Growing up, her family moved back and forth from Florida to Tennessee. Marie met her husband, Craig Martin, at the beginning of 1976, when he was in the Army stationed in Florida. When Craig got out of...
Tracy L. Lauer
Tracy L. Lauer, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on May 26, 1965, in Whitefish, Montana. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai Trophy returns to Libby
Libby Public School students celebrated Tuesday night with the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy after the boys basketball and wrestling beat Eureka to reclaim the trophy. The boys basketball team opened the action Tuesday afternoon with a 43-28 win over the Lions. The Greenchain wrestling squad then rolled out the mats for its first home match of the season. Libby trailed 15-0 before the Greenchain rolled to a 46-21 triumph to secure the trophy. The Lady Loggers basketball squad nearly made it a Libby sweep before losing a nailbiter to the Lady Lions. The Loggers needed to win two of the three events to bring the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy back home. The Loggers had won it four straight seasons before the Lions claimed the last two.
Patricia M. Midyett
Patricia M. Midyett, formally (Pedersen) passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Pat was born on Aug. 8, 1932. She was the youngest to be born in the Pedersen family of three. Pat grew up in Libby, Montana, attended Libby Public School and graduated in 1950. After graduation Pat went to Spokane, Washington, to attend Kinnman Business School. After graduation she returned to Libby to work in one of the local banks as a bookkeeper. Pat married Lloyd Midyett, and had a daughter, Karol. The family moved to California for a few years until she divorced Lloyd and returned to Libby. After returning to Libby with her daughter she...
