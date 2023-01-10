Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
Bryan Kohberger Ex-Lawyer Confident There's More Evidence in Idaho Killings
"You anticipate, as defense counsel, that they're going to have additional evidence to clear this up," said Jason LaBar, Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
koze.com
Kohberger Waives Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing
MOSCOW, ID – A 28-year-old Pennsylvania man waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing this morning. A Status Hearing was held in Latah County Second District Court this morning during which a Preliminary Hearing for Bryan Kohberger was set for June 26th at 9:00 a.m. He is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail. Unless indicted by a grand jury, a defendant charged in a complaint with any felony is entitled to a preliminary hearing.
Daily Beast
Bryan Kohberger’s Facial Cuts Are From a Bad Shave: Sheriff
The local sheriff in Moscow, Idaho, has an explanation for why Bryan Kohberger’s face was riddled with cuts at his last court date: He just had a bad shave! Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26. Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch. Kohberger is being held without bail for the grisly slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
NBC News
University of Idaho Student Speaks with Dateline About Murder Investigation
Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, tells Dateline that one of the “toughest” things during the murder investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media. More this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know
Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime
Idaho police continue to search for a suspect in the murders of four college students and are clearing up widespread speculation circling online about a University of Idaho professor who was accused of being involved in the murders by a TikTok user. Police say at this time in the investigation they do not believe she was involved in the crime. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Dec. 29, 2022.
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
836
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0