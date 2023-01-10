Read full article on original website
Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai Trophy returns to Libby
Libby Public School students celebrated Tuesday night with the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy after the boys basketball and wrestling beat Eureka to reclaim the trophy. The boys basketball team opened the action Tuesday afternoon with a 43-28 win over the Lions. The Greenchain wrestling squad then rolled out the mats for its first home match of the season. Libby trailed 15-0 before the Greenchain rolled to a 46-21 triumph to secure the trophy. The Lady Loggers basketball squad nearly made it a Libby sweep before losing a nailbiter to the Lady Lions. The Loggers needed to win two of the three events to bring the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy back home. The Loggers had won it four straight seasons before the Lions claimed the last two.
Greenchain celebrate first home meet with win over Eureka
More than a month into the winter sports season, the Libby Greenchain finally hosted its first match Tuesday in the Battle of the Kootenai event at Ralph Tate Gymnasium. The Greenchain didn’t disappoint the home faithful, beating the Eureka Lions, 46-21, to secure the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy. Libby trailed the Lions 15-0 before collecting nine straight wins to make it a runaway win. “It was great to finally have a home match,” Greenchain head coach Dean Thompson said. “Each week, we get better and that’s what you want to see. Bringing the trophy home was definitely a motivation, too.” The...
Ronald Bruce Carter
Ron Carter, 71, long-time resident of Libby who was a builder, inventor, sign painter and artist, passed away after a heart attack on Oct. 21, 2021. Ron was born in Minnesota and graduated from Libby High School in 1968. His high school classmates voted him Most Likely to Succeed. He received a Small School Talent Search scholarship from the University of Chicago and he graduated in 1972 with a BA in Sociology. He lived in California after college pursuing a dream to draw and publish underground comics. He joined VISTA in 1973 and moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska, where he...
Ronald R. Hamel
Ronald R. Hamel passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer at his home in Troy, Montana. He was born to Adlard and Auroa Hamel in Libby, Montana, on Feb. 3, 1945. Ron worked for St. Regis and Champion International in the Libby sawmill for 30 years before starting with the BNSF Railway for the last 14 years of his career. On Aug. 21, 1971, he married Rita Tyler of Noxon, Montana. They had a son, Lance and a daughter, Draya. Ron loved his family, extended camping trips at Spar Lake, and the Koocanusa Marina. He...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe development plan tabled
Libby City Council was set to approve the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association's plan for the South Flower Creek and Old Snowshoe Recreation Development at the Jan. 3 city council meeting, but public comment caused the council to conclude that the plan “needs a little bit more work,” according to mayor Peggy Williams. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and maintain sustainable recreation opportunities for the greater Libby area,” Tony Petrusha, a spokesperson for the recreation association, told the city council at a meeting in November. LORA wants to help outdoor recreationists gain direction, maintain stewardship and prioritize projects, Petrusha said...
Tracy L. Lauer
Tracy L. Lauer, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on May 26, 1965, in Whitefish, Montana. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Helen “Marie” Martin
Helen “Marie” Martin, left this earth and went to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. After her second battle with cancer, she passed peacefully at home with her husband and family members with her. Marie was born on April 3, 1955, in Miami, Florida, to Jim and Helen Tease. She soon had two brothers and two sisters in the family with her. Growing up, her family moved back and forth from Florida to Tennessee. Marie met her husband, Craig Martin, at the beginning of 1976, when he was in the Army stationed in Florida. When Craig got out of...
Nomad GCS ready to put stakes down in Libby
Libby got a much-needed shot in the arm with the recent announcement that Nomad GCS is coming to town. The 21-year-old company based in the Columbia Falls area is expanding its operations into Lincoln County because of the demand for its products and what it says is a skilled and driven workforce. The company made the announcement in a news release Friday. “Lincoln County is a natural fit for us,” Nomad GCS CEO Will Schmautz said. “The workforce in this area is highly skilled and driven. The community has been incredibly welcoming, and we believe our investment in infrastructure and local employees will...
Year in Review, Part 2
April 1 Tommy Martin makes three rounds in state spelling bee Besting orthographic trickery like “durham” and “richter scale” during a second-place run in countywide competition, Libby seventh-grader Tommy Martin went on to advance this year through three rounds of the Treasure State Spelling Bee. Martin, during a fourth and final go on the big stage in Bozeman, ultimately faltered on “vestibule” to finish in a commendable 20th place statewide. He outpaced nearly 40 other top Montanan spellers and is now working on his bid to win the 2023 state spelling bee. Libby’s Isaac Lamere had secured the top spot in the Lincoln County Spelling...
Logger Leadership bridges community, student gap
In its second year a new program allows kids at Libby High School the opportunity to take a class which empowers them to better their community. Logger Leadership is a class that teaches leadership skills and allows kids to learn through hands-on experiences. Teacher Nik Rewerts said when he interviewed for the activities coordinator job in Libby seven years ago, he asked the school to consider creating a class like Logger Leadership. Then, in 2021, the opportunity arose for the school to add a new class. In addition to his activities coordinator responsibilities, Rewerts teaches the leadership class. It’s a class...
Lima-Hageness honored for work with local youth
The Montana Judicial System has awarded the 2022 Employee Recognition Award to Kindra Lima-Hageness, the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for the 19th Judicial District. The long-time Libby resident was honored for her leadership in her field and recognized as an asset to Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County District Court Judge Matt Cuffe. Lima-Hageness is originally from Wolford, a small North Dakota town where she was one of seven graduates in her high school class. Since then, Lima-Hageness has spent 27 years working in the juvenile probation system and is one of three in the Montana Judicial branch to be awarded...
Community teams up to recognize teen mental health issues
The Lincoln County Health Department is partnering with local organizations and schools to train high schoolers to recognize mental health challenges among their friends and peers. This is the first time the training has happened in Lincoln County, according to county Public Health Manager Jennifer McCully. The training is known as teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) and the school districts of Libby and Eureka are scheduled to begin the training next year. “We’re just all looking for ways to improve mental health and prevent suicides,” McCully said. “We’re missing that teen to teen connection.” After training individuals to be instructors...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Patricia M. Midyett
Patricia M. Midyett, formally (Pedersen) passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Pat was born on Aug. 8, 1932. She was the youngest to be born in the Pedersen family of three. Pat grew up in Libby, Montana, attended Libby Public School and graduated in 1950. After graduation Pat went to Spokane, Washington, to attend Kinnman Business School. After graduation she returned to Libby to work in one of the local banks as a bookkeeper. Pat married Lloyd Midyett, and had a daughter, Karol. The family moved to California for a few years until she divorced Lloyd and returned to Libby. After returning to Libby with her daughter she...
Virnie Carrol Mack
Virnie Carrol Mack, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Libby Care Center. He was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Glendive, Montana. Services will be at a later date in June. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Lincoln Co. man sentenced for stealing sporting goods
A Rexford man who pleaded guilty to stealing various sporting goods in 2022 received a deferred sentence Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to felony theft in exchange for the dismissal of a felony methamphetamine charge. District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Rouse a 5-year deferred sentence. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine. Rouse and Colin Clifford Wolf, 24, were accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Wolf pleaded guilty to an amended...
Libby man found not guilty of DUI
A Libby man accused of DUI after a traffic crash in 2022 was found not guilty in a jury trial in district court on Dec. 8. Joshua Miller, 35, was charged with two felonies, including driving under the influence, fourth offense, or, in the alternative, driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater, fourth offense. Miller is also charged with two misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, second offense, and leaving the scene of an accident. After two hours of deliberation, the jury found Miller not guilty of driving under the influence. He was convicted of two misdemeanors, including driving...
Legals for January, 6 2023
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS - COMMERCIAL LAND FOR LEASE- Libby, MT. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is soliciting responses to a request for proposals (RFP) for commercial lease to develop 162.5+/- acres located near Cripple Horse Bay of Lake Koocanusa near Libby, MT in Sec. 2, T31N, R29W in Lincoln County MT. The subject property is in a portion of Lincoln County that is not zoned. Responses to the RFP must be received by the project manager at: Kari Nielsen - DNRC, Northwestern Land Office, 655 Timberwolf Parkway, Suite 1, Kalispell, MT 59901, by February 21,...
Libby man pleads guilty in shooting incident
A Libby man who was accused of a gun crime last summer after an incident involving his partner and a truck driver last month on U.S. 2, recently pleaded guilty. Charles Fernley Woods Jr., 67, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court on Jan. 3. Woods was originally charged with felony assault with a weapon, one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of a communication device. Those charges were dropped as a result of a plea deal with Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang. Woods...
