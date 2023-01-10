Read full article on original website
Kalispell Woman Sentenced for Theft in Fake Cancer Scheme
The Kalispell woman who pleaded guilty last year to soliciting at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of thyroid cancer was sentenced Jan. 13 to a four-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence meted out in Flathead County...
A look back at 2022, Part 3
July 1 No visitors allowed at Lincoln County jail after COVID-19 outbreak Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notice of its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the detention center, according to a post on its social media page on June 28. When further testing was done, it was learned that five inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 so far. July 5 Troy High School grad is an American hero They used to call him “Gump” but now they...
3rd Party to Investigate Allegations Against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel; City of Libby Looks to Rebuild local Police Commission
Press Release, Mayor Peggy Williams Issued Saturday Jan. 7. The City of Libby has hired an independent investigator recommended by Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations by three former City of Libby police officers against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel. Breck Law Office, Columbia Falls, has been engaged to conduct the investigation.
Libby woman sentenced for meth possession
A Libby woman received a suspended sentence on Jan. 3 for the felony possession of methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26, 2022, incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and pleaded guilty, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. Cuffe gave Quinn a 2-year suspended sentence. She received credit for time served after her arrest. Cuffe said the sentence was appropriate because Quinn's criminal history is "scant." But the judge also said there things of concern in the pre-sentence investigation before wishing her good luck. According to court documents, Quinn...
Lincoln Co. man sentenced for stealing sporting goods
A Rexford man who pleaded guilty to stealing various sporting goods in 2022 received a deferred sentence Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to felony theft in exchange for the dismissal of a felony methamphetamine charge. District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Rouse a 5-year deferred sentence. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine. Rouse and Colin Clifford Wolf, 24, were accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Wolf pleaded guilty to an amended...
Libby man found not guilty of DUI
A Libby man accused of DUI after a traffic crash in 2022 was found not guilty in a jury trial in district court on Dec. 8. Joshua Miller, 35, was charged with two felonies, including driving under the influence, fourth offense, or, in the alternative, driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater, fourth offense. Miller is also charged with two misdemeanors, including driving on a suspended license, second offense, and leaving the scene of an accident. After two hours of deliberation, the jury found Miller not guilty of driving under the influence. He was convicted of two misdemeanors, including driving...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Residents voice displeasure with Libby police situation
The emotions were strong as Libby area residents packed city council chambers Tuesday night for its regular bi-monthly meeting - the first of 2023. Seven of the dozens who attended the meeting publicly shared their feelings about the situation regarding the city police force. Three of the force’s officers - Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt - gave their resignations on Nov. 21, 2022. The trio penned a letter that ran in The Western News on Dec. 27. It included their allegations of misconduct, including possible illegal billing of hours, forced overtime and that Chief Scott Kessel was neglecting certain responsibilities...
Year in Review, Part 2
April 1 Tommy Martin makes three rounds in state spelling bee Besting orthographic trickery like “durham” and “richter scale” during a second-place run in countywide competition, Libby seventh-grader Tommy Martin went on to advance this year through three rounds of the Treasure State Spelling Bee. Martin, during a fourth and final go on the big stage in Bozeman, ultimately faltered on “vestibule” to finish in a commendable 20th place statewide. He outpaced nearly 40 other top Montanan spellers and is now working on his bid to win the 2023 state spelling bee. Libby’s Isaac Lamere had secured the top spot in the Lincoln County Spelling...
James W. Long
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, James W. Long, 55, beloved father, brother, and friend passed away. Jim was a painter by profession, but was active in all types of construction throughout his life. He had a love for all people. When you walked into a room where Jim was, he would be among the first to greet you, and strike up a conversation. His distinct laugh was infectious and filled any room. In recent years, Jim moved back to Libby, Montana, to be closer to his son and grandchildren, Chris Goucher, and his family. He enjoyed their company and watching his...
Community teams up to recognize teen mental health issues
The Lincoln County Health Department is partnering with local organizations and schools to train high schoolers to recognize mental health challenges among their friends and peers. This is the first time the training has happened in Lincoln County, according to county Public Health Manager Jennifer McCully. The training is known as teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) and the school districts of Libby and Eureka are scheduled to begin the training next year. “We’re just all looking for ways to improve mental health and prevent suicides,” McCully said. “We’re missing that teen to teen connection.” After training individuals to be instructors...
Libby career criminal agrees to plea deal in drug case
A career criminal from Libby struck a plea deal with the Lincoln County Attorney's Office after a recent arrest on methamphetamine possession charges. Guy Eric Waldron, 45, was initially charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, theft and criminal endangerment after two separate incidents on July 24. In November, Waldron was arrested again on charges of felony methamphetamine possession and two misdemeanors, including DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, after an odd incident on U.S. 2 between Libby and Troy. Waldron pleaded not guilty to all four charges in the July incidents, but on Dec. 12, he pleaded guilty to possessing meth. Part...
Tracy L. Lauer
Tracy L. Lauer, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on May 26, 1965, in Whitefish, Montana. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Greenchain celebrate first home meet with win over Eureka
More than a month into the winter sports season, the Libby Greenchain finally hosted its first match Tuesday in the Battle of the Kootenai event at Ralph Tate Gymnasium. The Greenchain didn’t disappoint the home faithful, beating the Eureka Lions, 46-21, to secure the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy. Libby trailed the Lions 15-0 before collecting nine straight wins to make it a runaway win. “It was great to finally have a home match,” Greenchain head coach Dean Thompson said. “Each week, we get better and that’s what you want to see. Bringing the trophy home was definitely a motivation, too.” The...
Former city cops share reasons for resigning
Two of the three former Libby police officers who resigned on the same day last month spoke with the Western News recently to shed more light on their motivations for leaving the department. Ian Smith, Cody DeWitt and Chris Pape gave their resignations to the city on Nov. 21. Soon after, the city placed Chief Scott Kessel on paid leave while it investigated claims by the officers of possible misconduct and financial decisions that cost the city money. But on Dec. 20, a news release from Mayor Peggy Williams said Kessel would return to duties on Dec. 27. Williams said in the...
Helen “Marie” Martin
Helen “Marie” Martin, left this earth and went to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. After her second battle with cancer, she passed peacefully at home with her husband and family members with her. Marie was born on April 3, 1955, in Miami, Florida, to Jim and Helen Tease. She soon had two brothers and two sisters in the family with her. Growing up, her family moved back and forth from Florida to Tennessee. Marie met her husband, Craig Martin, at the beginning of 1976, when he was in the Army stationed in Florida. When Craig got out of...
Montana Innocence Project client gets $5M settlement for wrongful conviction
Richard Raugust, wrongfully convicted in a homicide, has received a $5 million settlement in a case against Sanders County and a deputy sheriff, law firm Blackford Carls announced Wednesday. In 1998, Raugust was wrongfully convicted of using a shotgun to shoot a friend and housemate to death and setting the scene on fire after another man falsely accused him — and a deputy sheriff withheld exculpatory evidence, according to Blackford Carls and the Montana Innocence Project. The evidence that was withheld — either willfully or inadvertently — would have corroborated Raugust’s alibi and his testimony in court, and it would have impeached...
