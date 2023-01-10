Read full article on original website
Ronald Bruce Carter
Ron Carter, 71, long-time resident of Libby who was a builder, inventor, sign painter and artist, passed away after a heart attack on Oct. 21, 2021. Ron was born in Minnesota and graduated from Libby High School in 1968. His high school classmates voted him Most Likely to Succeed. He received a Small School Talent Search scholarship from the University of Chicago and he graduated in 1972 with a BA in Sociology. He lived in California after college pursuing a dream to draw and publish underground comics. He joined VISTA in 1973 and moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska, where he...
Larry Winston Watt
Larry Winston Watt, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Libby Care Center in Libby. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Ronald R. Hamel
Ronald R. Hamel passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer at his home in Troy, Montana. He was born to Adlard and Auroa Hamel in Libby, Montana, on Feb. 3, 1945. Ron worked for St. Regis and Champion International in the Libby sawmill for 30 years before starting with the BNSF Railway for the last 14 years of his career. On Aug. 21, 1971, he married Rita Tyler of Noxon, Montana. They had a son, Lance and a daughter, Draya. Ron loved his family, extended camping trips at Spar Lake, and the Koocanusa Marina. He...
Greenchain celebrate first home meet with win over Eureka
More than a month into the winter sports season, the Libby Greenchain finally hosted its first match Tuesday in the Battle of the Kootenai event at Ralph Tate Gymnasium. The Greenchain didn’t disappoint the home faithful, beating the Eureka Lions, 46-21, to secure the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy. Libby trailed the Lions 15-0 before collecting nine straight wins to make it a runaway win. “It was great to finally have a home match,” Greenchain head coach Dean Thompson said. “Each week, we get better and that’s what you want to see. Bringing the trophy home was definitely a motivation, too.” The...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
Helen “Marie” Martin
Helen “Marie” Martin, left this earth and went to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. After her second battle with cancer, she passed peacefully at home with her husband and family members with her. Marie was born on April 3, 1955, in Miami, Florida, to Jim and Helen Tease. She soon had two brothers and two sisters in the family with her. Growing up, her family moved back and forth from Florida to Tennessee. Marie met her husband, Craig Martin, at the beginning of 1976, when he was in the Army stationed in Florida. When Craig got out of...
A look back at 2022, Part 3
July 1 No visitors allowed at Lincoln County jail after COVID-19 outbreak Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notice of its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the detention center, according to a post on its social media page on June 28. When further testing was done, it was learned that five inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 so far. July 5 Troy High School grad is an American hero They used to call him “Gump” but now they...
Libby Police Commission elapsed; second investigation underway
In two recent press releases, Libby City Mayor Peggy acknowledged that the city’s Police Commission had been allowed to lapse and that another investigation had begun into allegations of misconduct by Chief of Police Scott Kessel. According to the Jan. 7 press releases, Williams wrote that, “It has been determined that the police commission currently has no members. The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe development plan tabled
Libby City Council was set to approve the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association's plan for the South Flower Creek and Old Snowshoe Recreation Development at the Jan. 3 city council meeting, but public comment caused the council to conclude that the plan “needs a little bit more work,” according to mayor Peggy Williams. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and maintain sustainable recreation opportunities for the greater Libby area,” Tony Petrusha, a spokesperson for the recreation association, told the city council at a meeting in November. LORA wants to help outdoor recreationists gain direction, maintain stewardship and prioritize projects, Petrusha said...
Loggers dump Eureka to help win Battle of the Kootenai
In the quest to retake the Highway 37 Battle of the Kootenai trophy from Eureka, the Libby boys basketball team scored the first of two wins it needed Tuesday, taming the Lions 43-28. The Loggers led 12-8 at halftime, but picked up the offense in the second half to cruise to the win. Sophomore Ryan Beagle led Libby with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Beagle’s 3 at the 5:37 mark of the third quarter kicked off a 12-3 run to give Libby a 28-15 lead. He hit another from long range to open the fourth for a 31-15 lead and the Lions...
Tracy L. Lauer
Tracy L. Lauer, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She was born on May 26, 1965, in Whitefish, Montana. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Janice Ilene McName
On Friday, Dec. 23, Janice Ilene McName, passed away peacefully at the Libby Care Center in Libby, Montana. She was 91 years old. Janice was born to Dale and Fern Wilkins on Aug. 22, 1932. Janice was married to Ken McName for 38 years and was blessed with five children: Vicki, Diane, Kathy, Stan and Ken. She had nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Janice was an avid reader, lover of music, gardener, seamstress and a talented crocheter. She sold many of her custom Christmas angels and snowflakes throughout the years. Janice was well known for her quick-witted humor, fierce determination and generous...
Nomad GCS ready to put stakes down in Libby
Libby got a much-needed shot in the arm with the recent announcement that Nomad GCS is coming to town. The 21-year-old company based in the Columbia Falls area is expanding its operations into Lincoln County because of the demand for its products and what it says is a skilled and driven workforce. The company made the announcement in a news release Friday. “Lincoln County is a natural fit for us,” Nomad GCS CEO Will Schmautz said. “The workforce in this area is highly skilled and driven. The community has been incredibly welcoming, and we believe our investment in infrastructure and local employees will...
Patricia M. Midyett
Patricia M. Midyett, formally (Pedersen) passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Pat was born on Aug. 8, 1932. She was the youngest to be born in the Pedersen family of three. Pat grew up in Libby, Montana, attended Libby Public School and graduated in 1950. After graduation Pat went to Spokane, Washington, to attend Kinnman Business School. After graduation she returned to Libby to work in one of the local banks as a bookkeeper. Pat married Lloyd Midyett, and had a daughter, Karol. The family moved to California for a few years until she divorced Lloyd and returned to Libby. After returning to Libby with her daughter she...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Lima-Hageness honored for work with local youth
The Montana Judicial System has awarded the 2022 Employee Recognition Award to Kindra Lima-Hageness, the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for the 19th Judicial District. The long-time Libby resident was honored for her leadership in her field and recognized as an asset to Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County District Court Judge Matt Cuffe. Lima-Hageness is originally from Wolford, a small North Dakota town where she was one of seven graduates in her high school class. Since then, Lima-Hageness has spent 27 years working in the juvenile probation system and is one of three in the Montana Judicial branch to be awarded...
Libby man pleads guilty in shooting incident
A Libby man who was accused of a gun crime last summer after an incident involving his partner and a truck driver last month on U.S. 2, recently pleaded guilty. Charles Fernley Woods Jr., 67, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court on Jan. 3. Woods was originally charged with felony assault with a weapon, one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of a communication device. Those charges were dropped as a result of a plea deal with Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang. Woods...
Logger Leadership bridges community, student gap
In its second year a new program allows kids at Libby High School the opportunity to take a class which empowers them to better their community. Logger Leadership is a class that teaches leadership skills and allows kids to learn through hands-on experiences. Teacher Nik Rewerts said when he interviewed for the activities coordinator job in Libby seven years ago, he asked the school to consider creating a class like Logger Leadership. Then, in 2021, the opportunity arose for the school to add a new class. In addition to his activities coordinator responsibilities, Rewerts teaches the leadership class. It’s a class...
Diana Moe
Our beloved Diana Moe, 79, passed away Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family after a fierce battle against stage 4 mesothelioma that lasted for almost two-and-a-half years. She was an incredible role model in so much of her life and especially in her fight against the stage 4 cancer with her husband by her side. Diana was born to Francis ‘Bud’ Nash and Carol (Clark) Nash on June 29, 1943. Diana was a middle child with an older brother and a younger sister. She would go on to graduate from Goldendale, Washington, and attend business school before marrying her high...
Residents voice displeasure with Libby police situation
The emotions were strong as Libby area residents packed city council chambers Tuesday night for its regular bi-monthly meeting - the first of 2023. Seven of the dozens who attended the meeting publicly shared their feelings about the situation regarding the city police force. Three of the force’s officers - Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt - gave their resignations on Nov. 21, 2022. The trio penned a letter that ran in The Western News on Dec. 27. It included their allegations of misconduct, including possible illegal billing of hours, forced overtime and that Chief Scott Kessel was neglecting certain responsibilities...
