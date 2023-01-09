1. Cooking

- Percent of total house fires caused by cooking: 49%

- Percent of total house fire deaths: 20% (#2 leading cause)

- Percent of total house fire injuries: 42% (#1 leading cause)

- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 16% (#2 leading cause)

Even though most cooking-related fires are minor, an average of 470 were reported daily in 2018. The number of reported cooking fires peaks, perhaps unsurprisingly, during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. More alarming still is that there were more cooking fire-related deaths in 2014-2018 than there were 30 years prior, despite advancements in electric and gas ranges and other cooking appliances during the intervening years. Commonly, people are napping or engaged in other activities when the fires start.

For proper risk prevention, avoiding food unsupervised on the stove, in the oven, or in other cooking appliances such as an air fryer or convection oven is crucial. Be aware that households with electrical ranges are at higher risk than those with gas ranges.

