4. Intentional

- Percent of total house fires caused by intentional fires: 7%

- Percent of total house fire deaths: 15% (#5 leading cause)

- Percent of total house fire injuries: 7% (#5 leading cause)

- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 8% (#5 leading cause)

Intentionally started fires may originate through everyday activities like lighting a barbeque grill or a backyard bonfire. Such actions could lead to accidental house fires. Controlled burns—those used to clear land or to protect forest health—can also spiral out of control leading to property damage and loss of life.

Arson, defined as " the act of knowingly burning personal property without consent or with unlawful intent ," also falls into this category. The penalties for arson in private houses vary between states and by the degree of damage. Intentional fires cause about 400 deaths each year.