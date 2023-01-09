2. Heating equipment

- Percent of total house fires caused by heating equipment: 13%

- Percent of total house fire deaths: 18% (#3 leading cause)

- Percent of total house fire injuries: 12% (#2 leading cause)

- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 14% (#3 leading cause)

Heating equipment fires follow a clear seasonal pattern—they happen more often in December, January, and February. Stationary or portable space heaters account for more than 80% of deaths related to home heating fires.

Over half of such casualties result from leaving heating equipment too close to clothing, upholstered furniture, mattresses, or bedding. Another cause of these kinds of fires is the lack of proper cleaning and maintenance of fireplaces and central heating systems.