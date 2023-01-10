Read full article on original website
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Brighton's Premier League clash with Liverpool, including how to watch on TV, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as March double extends Reds rot
From the AMEX - Solly March scored a double as Brighton embarrassed Liverpool to move up to seventh in the Premier League, further harming the injury-stricken v
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Man Utd star to miss remainder of the season with knee injury
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss the rest of the current season with a knee injury.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings as wasteful Whites punished
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa & Leeds.
Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: Player ratings as Alexander Isak snatches 3 points with late winner
Match report and player ratings from Newcastle United's Premier League meeting with Fulham
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool's loss at Brighton is the worst of his career
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his concern for the club's current state after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.
Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners ease to derby win
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby.
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Bees climb to 8th in Premier League table
Brentford's remarkable second Premier League season continued with a routine 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Pep Guardiola reveals doubts over Erling Haaland's role in Man City system
Pep Guardiola admits to having concerns about Erling Haaland's role in Man City's system.
Leeds sign Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim on club-record deal
Leeds United have confirmed the club-record signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.
Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers go joint-bottom
West Ham are only being kept off the foot of the Premier League table on goal difference after losing 1-0 to relegation rivals Wolves.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Even minimal WSL history doesn't diminish rivalry
Man Utd vs Liverpool is still fairly new to the WSL but that it doesn't lessen the historic rivalry between the clubs.
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Newcastle and Fulham lock horns on Sunday with both in fine form, so who is set to start for the Magpies?
