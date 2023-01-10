ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Dog the Bounty Hunter Blasts Lawsuit Over Late Wife’s Memorial Fund as ‘Harassment’

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hs1xA_0k9dIYuq00
(Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images)

Beth Chapman, the late wife of TV icon Dog the Bounty Hunter (otherwise known as Duane Chapman) passed away in 2019. Her death came after a devastating battle with cancer. Following her passing, a memorial fund was set up in her name for charitable purposes. Now, three years later, the daughters of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s late wife are suing the fund’s founder. And Chapman has blasted the suit as “harassment.”

According to TMZ, Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore, Beth Chapman’s daughters, have filed a lawsuit against Rainy Robinson. Robinson is the founder of the late TV star’s memorial fund. In the suit, they claim Robinson used the likeness of Beth Chapman to use the memorial fund for her personal gain.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has worked with Robinson in the past on Dog’s Most Wanted, and Robinson was also Beth’s best friend. As the suit continues to make headlines, Dog has deemed it utter nonsense. He told the outlet, “This is a bogus claim. The memorial fund was approved by Beth’s estate, which I administrate. The lawsuit against the fund’s founder is nothing more than harassment.”

However, Chapman’s daughters refuse to back down. Instead, they aim to block Robinson and the fund from using their names and images for charity entirely. Both women are also demanding at least $50K in damages.

On her part, Robinson said she’s actually been trying to hand the memorial fund for Dog the Bounty Hunter’s late wife over to her daughters for some time; since their mother died, in fact. However, for whatever reason, Chapman and Barmore have supposedly distanced themselves from Robinson’s efforts.

In light of the “bogus” lawsuit, Robinson said she plans to have the memorial fund for Beth Chapman closed.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Beth Chapman’s Ashes to Family 4 Years After Her Death

The lawsuit against Beth Chapman’s best friend Rainy Robinson comes at a particularly difficult time as Dog the Bounty Hunter only just recently returned his late wife’s ashes to her family.

Following Beth’s 2019 death after a battle with throat cancer, her mother, Bonnie Joan, passed away in November of 2022. Reps for the TV star state that one of Joan’s final wishes was to be laid to rest with her daughter. After holding onto his wife’s ashes for several years, Chapman committed to fulfilling his late mother-in-law’s wishes.

Given that Joan passed away before Dog the Bounty Hunter could return Beth’s ashes to her, he instead gave them to her sister Melinda. Later, the bounty hunter headed to Hawaii, where he spread ceremonial ashes in memory of his wife and costar, though he also shared that some ashes he kept were spread in some of Chapman’s favorite places.

Afterward, Duane Chapman said, “I understand now what Rest In Peace truly means. I’m hopeful Beth can now Rest In Peace.”

Comments / 7

Related
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Exciting Update Welcoming New Member of the Family

Dog the Bounty Hunter is sharing some spectacular news that his family has added a dog, a real dog, to their number. Duane “Dog” Chapman, which is his real name, is now a doggy daddy. He brought in a labradoodle named Sidney into the fold. Chapman and his wife Francie Frane shared the news on social media on Tuesday. Sidney is an early Christmas present for Francie.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sells longtime mansion, moves to Florida

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is closing a big chapter in his life. The sprawling home Chapman purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in 2009 for just $750,000 has scored a buyer, The Post has learned. Initially listed back in October for $1.69 million, a pending offer was in the works in November following a $95,000 price cut. The home is expected to close on Monday at the asking price of $1,595,000. The move comes a year after Chapman got married to Francie Frane, who he met six months after Beth’s passing in June 2019 and who also lost her spouse,...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
CALABASAS, CA
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Reveals Wild Secret About Her and Blake Shelton’s Bathroom

Gwen Stefani was getting candid about home decor recently revealing the unique way she and hubby Blake Shelton are decorating one of the bathrooms at their Oklahoma home. In a recent interview, the pop music icon got revealed the unique look she and Shelton picked for the room. It’s a look that keeps tabs on their respective careers as they have wall-papered the room with tabloid covers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Selling Massive Colorado Home

If you are in the market for a new house, then Dog the Bounty Hunter might have something right up your alley. The famous bounty hunter is putting up his Colorado home for sale. The house reportedly, according to TMZ, has been listed for $1.5 million. It is located in Castle Rock, Colorado. And it happens to be the same home that has been featured on Dog the Bounty Hunter’s TV shows.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

633K+
Followers
70K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy