I'm an introvert who's had to learn how to make networking events as painless and useful as possible. Here's what I do.

I know you feel inferior to others right now. You are full of doubts and overthinking. You have a lot of dreams in mind, and you really want to work hard, but you feel overwhelmed by the pressure from the people around you. You began to worry about what would happen if you failed to meet their expectations, if you were rejected. Every negative thought is circulating in your mind right now. You don’t want to see their smiles fading because of disappointment. But I just want to let you know that you have your own life and control over it. You have the power to rule your mind and make choices. Don’t kill yourself just because of what other people want for you; surely, at a certain point, you will explode.

