Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly is hiring a Digital Content Editor

By Orlando Weekly Staff
 5 days ago
Just some of our covers from the past 32 years

If you’re a digital native who dreams of getting paid to hold Florida politicians’ feet to the fire while also tracking the adventures of Florida Man and poking gentle fun at Disney adults, we’ve got the job for you.

Orlando Weekly is hiring a digital content editor to guide the publication’s online presence. That title is maybe a bit of a misnomer — you won’t be editing so much as strategizing. You’ll be figuring out what we should cover on our website and then working with our small but mighty editorial team to do some of the writing. You’ll craft slideshows aimed at helping our readers better understand Orlando. And you’ll be the captain of our social media efforts, sharing our work wherever readers may be lurking (Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and whatever grows up to finally replace it).

Interested? We’ve got a few bullet points to help you figure out whether we’d be a good match.

The responsibilities you’ll have:
-Writing daily breaking news posts
-Crafting headlines for digital audiences
-Creating engaging photo slideshows to bring in readers and keep them hooked
-Optimizing work by staffers and freelancers
-Using platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit to connect Orlando Weekly content with readers
-Scheduling and monitoring multiple highly active social media accounts
-Addressing communications from the public in a timely fashion
-Working with the editorial team to achieve monthly traffic goals
-Commissioning local photographers to cover Orlando events

The skills we’re looking for:
-A passion for current local news, and a swift approach to sharing it with our readers
-Excellent writing and editing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web
-Familiarity with HTML, content management systems, and using ancillary features to enrich web content
-Superior spelling, grammar and punctuation skills
-Basic photo editing abilities
-Outstanding attention to detail
-Exceptional organizational skills
-Solid web traffic analytical skills enabling adjustment of content production based on site performance and traffic patterns
-Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively with the rest of the editorial team, reporting to the editor in chief, as well as communicating with our marketing and events teams

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for? Email a résumé, cover letter and three examples of published work to Sarah Fenske at sfenske@euclidmediagroup.com . Questions are also welcome via email.

And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff largely works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But, we need someone who lives in the Orlando area or is willing to move there. We’re hyperlocal; you should be too.

We look forward to hearing from you.

About us

Orlando Weekly is metro Orlando’s only alt-weekly. Savvy readers have been coming to the Weekly for news, arts and culture, restaurant reviews and progressive politics since 1990.

We are committed to creating a diverse environment. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender or gender expression, sexual orientation, disability, age or veteran status.

The paper is part of Euclid Media Group, which publishes eight newspapers across the U.S. We’re an equal opportunity employer that offers a competitive compensation package, with benefits including health, vision and dental insurance and a 401K.

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

