Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force Arrest Man For Meth Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the seizure of approximately 14 ounces of meth by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force this week. Interdiction units pulled over 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A positive K9 alert resulted in the seizure of small amount of meth, 2 firearms, and cash. Further investigation later resulted in the seizure of an additional 14 ounces of meth at a home along with an additional amount of cash. Bishop was charged with drug trafficking and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Two arrests made after traffic stop in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Wednesday January 11, 2023, two Pulaski County residents were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. Detectives with the narcotics division approached the vehicle and identified all occupants of the vehicle. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Trent Massey arrived on scene with his K9 Leo. Detectives learned while on scene, the back seat passenger, Missy Cline, age 41, of Jamestown, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
Master Musicians Festival announces Kentucky-fueled lineup led by Wynonna Judd to celebrate 30th anniversary
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (January 12, 2023) — One of country music’s most widely recognized and awarded female singers — and a member of one of Kentucky’s most iconic mother-daughter duos — will headline the Master Musicians Festival’s 30th-anniversary celebration, presented by the City of Somerset, July 13-15 at Somerset Community College’s Festival Field.
Sports Update: Friday, January 13th
Friday, Somerset (11-5) vs Danville (13-5) in the 12th Region All-A Classic Championship Game. Tipoff 7:30pm. The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers (10-5) vs Danville Lady Admirals (15-1) in the championship game of the girl’s 12th Region All-A Classic. 6p tipoff. Saturday, Somerset Briar Jumpers at Southwestern Warriors for a...
