Ha! I am here to mock all of you who are making secret deals with superior beings about what a nice person you're going to be if win this money. Not me, I have other plans. There are $1.35 million dollars up for grabs in tonight's lottery. I thought about opening a place for stray dogs. I thought about putting together a team of carpenters to go around repairing houses for the poor and elderly. I even thought about doing things like picking up the school lunch tab for underprivileged kids. The truth is, I'm tired of pretending, I would be the ultimate a-hole prankster. Here are some of the things I'd actually do.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO