BBB: ENC residents lost $150K to scams in 2022

By Brandon Tester
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents reported losing approximately $150,000 in 2022 due to scams, Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina announced Tuesday.

The nonprofit, which serves 33 counties in the region, said customers in the area submitted more than 450 reports of scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.

BBB of Eastern NC also processed more than 10,200 consumer complaints in 2022. BBB said in a press release that it was able to open and close the complaint process in 15 days on average, with a resolution rate of nearly 75%.

“Our Dispute Resolution department is one of the most efficient in the country giving consumers the confidence they need in hopes of finding a resolution to an issue,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB.

Customers submitted more than 4,700 verified reviews about businesses in 2022, BBB said.

“BBB has long been a valued resource for all consumers and business owners,” Wojciechowski said. “These numbers show that we continue to progress within the modern marketplace and still provide a high level of service to all.”

