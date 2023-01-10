Read full article on original website
Britain Soccer Premier League
Arsenal's William Saliba, left, and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Chelsea Chants Soccer
FILE - Chelsea fans support their team before the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association's decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Portugal star Felix sent off in Chelsea debut
Joao Felix was sent off in his Chelsea debut as the Portugal star saw red for a reckless lunge on Fulham's Kenny Tete in Thursday's Premier League clash. Felix was dismissed in the 58th minute at Craven Cottage after catching Tete on the shin. The 23-year-old was playing for Chelsea...
Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup, their first trophy since coach Xavi Hernandez took over. Inspired by electric teenager Gavi, who scored himself and set up goals for Robert Lewandowski and Pedri Gonzalez, the Catalans shone, while Karim Benzema netted a late consolation for a disappointing Madrid.
Newcomers Madagascar shock Ghana in CHAN
Debutants Madagascar produced the first shock of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria by defeating two-time runners-up Ghana 2-1 in chilly Constantine on Sunday. Goals by Solomampionona Razafindranaivo and Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferana after 10 and 61 minutes gave the Indian Ocean nation a two-goal advantage. Augustine Agyapong halved the deficit...
Clavel Nery Plata Boxing
Jessica Nery Plata, left, of Mexico, lands a left to Kim Clavel, of Canada, during the WBC/WBA junior flyweight title boxing bout Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Laval, Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nadal begins Open defence, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Rafael Nadal returns to the scene of one of his greatest Grand Slam triumphs when the Australian Open begins Monday, with women's number one Iga Swiatek headlining the night session on the showpiece Rod Laver Arena. A year ago, the 36-year-old Spaniard defied a long injury layoff and a two-set...
Adair hits 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level T20 series
Opener Ross Adair struck a brisk 65 as Ireland levelled a three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket victory in Harare on Saturday. Zimbabwe made 144 with captain Craig Ervine top scoring on 42 and Ireland knocked off the runs with two balls to spare, setting up a series decider on Sunday.
