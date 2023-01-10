Read full article on original website
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
James Robert Altum, Clinton
James Robert Altum, age, 50, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, January 7th, 2023. James was full of life and personality, and he was loved by many. He was a talented guitarist, but above all, he deeply loved his children. James will be remembered as a warm and welcoming person who had a great sense of humor.
Harold Edward Haynes, Wartburg
Harold Edward Haynes, age 65 of Wartburg, departed this life to his eternal home on January 12, 2023. He was a Class of 1976 graduate of Wartburg Central High School. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Harold foremost loved the Lord. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and working on puzzles. He was an avid college football, dirt track racing, and NASCAR racing.
Some homeowners pushing back as mega-egg facility starts construction in Union County
SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — The Sharps Chapel community in Union County will soon be welcoming new neighbors. At the cross-section of some Sharps Chapel roads, excavation is underway. Up to 72,000 chickens will be moving into the new Alpes Sanfer Pharmaceutical Egg Facility. These hens will lay pathogen-free eggs...
Thomas Scott Keith, 63
Thomas Scott Keith was born on February 18, 1959, to Carl and Virginia Keith. Scott grew up in Clinton, Tennessee. Those that knew Scott knew his true passions were flying, the University of Tennessee Athletics, and his family. He was a proud Volunteer that earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. His proudest career accomplishment was his role as Chief Pilot for Team Health. His years there allowed him to do what he loved with those he loved. He made many friends and developed lifelong relationships that he always cherished. During his time there he also met the love of his life; Melissa Keith. He leaves behind his loving wife Melissa Keith, son; Adam Barringer, brother; Jim Keith and sister; Susan Keith, Aunts and Uncles and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong best friend Steve Forbes. He is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Virginia.
Walton James Shelley Sr, Rockwood
Mr. Walton James Shelley Sr., age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended several churches. He was a member of CMA motorcycle group of Crossville. He loved motorcycling and woodworking. He made wooden crosses for people to share the word of Jesus Christ. He also loved animals and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Eva Shelly; brothers: Charles Ray Shelley, and Lynn Shelley; nephew: Matthew Shelley. Survivors include:
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
Taylor Phelps, 36
Taylor Phelps, Pastor of Caney Ford Baptist Church passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the South Harriman Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Roper and Reverend Matt Cannon officiating. The burial will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville. The family will meet in the parking lot of the Knoxville Expo Center 5441 Clinton Highway Knoxville, TN. 37912 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for a procession to the Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Phelps Family.
Donna Faye Owens, Harriman
Donna Faye Owens, age 64 of Harriman passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 10, 2023. She spent most of her life as a resident of Tennessee living in Harriman and Coalfield. Donna was of the Baptist faith and attended both Trenton Street Baptist Church and Middle Creek Baptist Church. She was a 1976 graduate of Coalfield High School and was a member of the Harriman and Coalfield High School bands where she was an excellent drummer.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Help is available for utility bills this winter
Some of you may be getting your utility bills following the cold weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board said energy use was at a record high, but help is available.
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
Knox County inmates captured
Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday. Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday.
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
