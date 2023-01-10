ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Local kids surf on Turtle Creek after rainstorms

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
– Three young Paso Robles residents played in Turtle Creek on Monday afternoon, after floodwaters had turned the creek into a raging small river.

Local twins Jackson and Kaden Kozar and their friend, Jason Mendoza, caught the current in the fast-moving water in the pouring rain.

The creek, on the east side of town, runs from about Airport Road to Sherwood Park and drains into the Salinas River. It is dry most of the summer, but Monday afternoon it looked like a challenging current.

Had it not been raining so hard, they undoubtedly would have attracted onlookers and their canine companions. Despite the lack of admirers, the watermen enjoyed their afternoon off school in Turtle Creek.

The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels

– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back: January 1914 storm wipes out local bridges, creates ‘a sorry wreck’

Greatest Rainfall on Record for One Month, Paso Robles Bridge Destroyed, San Miguel Impassable. Excerpt from the Paso Robles Leader, Wednesday, January 28, 1914. Another soaking of rain has fallen commencing Friday evening and keeping up a steady rainfall until Saturday during which time over an inch of rain fell. It came in such a way that the larger portion went into the ground. These rains are filling the underground reservoirs and there is little doubt but there will be an abundance of water for irrigation.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Firefighters rescue man from raging Salinas River at 13th Street Bridge

Emergency crews conduct rescue using aerial ladder. – On Friday, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department received a call reporting a person trapped in the riverbed, south of the 13th street bridge. The first arriving units reportedly found a male standing on an island in the middle of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton sewage released into Salinas River

Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8

On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant. On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Atascadero Tamale Festival canceled

– Due to the recent storms, wind, flooding, and poor weather conditions, the City of Atascadero has announced that the 7th annual Tamale Festival scheduled for Saturday in the Sunken Gardens and Downtown Atascadero has been canceled. Over the last eight years, the Tamale Festival has been held each January,...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe

A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
GUADALUPE, CA
