Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
UN urges charges dropped in Greek migrant rescue trial

The United Nations on Friday urged all charges to be dropped in a long-delayed Greek trial of 24 migrant rescue workers accused of espionage, including prominent Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini. "Trials like these are deeply concerning because they criminalise life-saving work and set a dangerous precedent," UN rights office spokeswoman...
Egypt hands businessman life sentence over rare protests

An Egyptian military court on Sunday sentenced in absentia a Spain-based critic of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to life in prison over calls for anti-government protests, state media reported. Mohamed Ali, a construction contractor and fledgeling actor, burst onto Egypt's political scene in 2019 when videos he posted on social...
North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

In Siversk, a town north of Soledar that could be next in line for the Russian advance, Oleksandr Kuzenko and his neighbours took solace in an old tradition Friday as they hunkered down in their basement shelter. Malanka, New Year Eve's in the Julian calendar, is best known for famed...

