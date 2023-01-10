ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

January warmth: good for humans, bad for fruit trees

By Kristen Currie
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezo5H_0k9dGFkN00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although it’s hard to argue that 80°+ “winter” afternoons are unpleasant , if you ask a fruit tree, they’re not as joyful.

Fruit trees need a certain amount of hours of “chill time”, or time spent between 32° and 50°, for ideal spring growth. This is an important part of the tree’s life cycle. Colder temperatures and shorter days (less sunshine) during the winter months signal the hormones in the tree to go dormant , suppressing bud and/or flower development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAzCj_0k9dGFkN00
Fruit trees need “chill time” (hours spent below 50°) for optimal spring growth. DATA: Climate Central

Without that dormancy period, trees can become weak and more susceptible to disease and insects. A lack of chill time can also lead to less fruit production in the spring. On the other extreme, too harsh of a chill time (prolonged period of temperatures at or below 32°) can also stress the tree.

Texas peach production

Farmers harvest millions of pounds of peaches on thousands of acres of Texas land every year. Looking specifically in our backyard, Gillespie County is home to several hundred acres of peach orchards.

Although peach trees require less chill time compared to other fruit trees (400 hour requirement versus cherries’ 1000+ hour requirement), our recent extreme weather is cause for concern.

Not only did we spend over two and half days well below freezing in December, our ongoing January warmth could be harmful to Texas’ upcoming peach season (mid-May through mid-August).

Climate change worsening impacts

Heat-trapping greenhouse gases in our atmosphere are causing our globe to warm and our climate to change. But not all seasons are warming at the same rate.

Our partners at Climate Central report that winter is the fastest warming season for majority (74%) of the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Nubi_0k9dGFkN00
Nearly 80% of reporting locations have at least 7 more winter days above normal compared to 1970. DATA: Climate Central

Here at home, this week’s January warmth has been anything but normal. In fact, Austin is currently experiencing its warmest start to the year on record (tied with 1907).

IN-DEPTH: So far this season, Austin has recorded 7 freezes (overnight temperatures at or below freezing), 5 short of normal (12).

With anthropogenic climate change, warmer winters and more erratic weather patterns are expected.

Bottom line

Unseasonably warm weather in conjunction with a warmer climate will make it harder for fruit trees to reach their required chill time for successful fruit production.

With less fruit production, prepare for the possibility of paying more for your favorite fruits when harvest season begins.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:26...
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Kaxan entertains kids at book signing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN mascot and “spokesdog” Kaxan’s rags-to-riches story entertained children and their families at BookPeople Children’s Storytime on Saturday. Based on his true story, “Becoming Kaxan” was the featured book at Saturday’s event, read by author Olga Vilkotskaya. It tells the story of Kaxan’s transition from a stray dog found in the alley […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy