The Department of Defense is "exploring" the possibility of providing back pay to former U.S. service members who were separated over the coronavirus vaccine mandate. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated all U.S. military members get the initial vaccine back in August 2021, and he rescinded the policy on Tuesday after Congress repealed it in this year's National Defense Authorization Act . While unvaccinated service members are no longer at risk of getting involuntarily separated following Austin's memo earlier this week, it did not allow for those people to rejoin the service or receive back pay.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO