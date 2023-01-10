Read full article on original website
Daily on Energy: The Biden administration’s solo permitting reform efforts
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION: The Biden administration is taking up permitting and regulatory reforms for renewable energy projects...
Rep. Don Bacon says both parties should view national debt default as 'real threat'
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB) thinks both political parties should be making effort to meet halfway to treat the "real threat" of a national debt default seriously. Bacon said in a Sunday interview on ABC News' "This Week" that controlling reckless spending is part of the mission Republicans want to tackle as they continue the transition into taking control of the lower chamber.
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
Debt limit fight puts McCarthy on collision course with White House
The new Republican majority in the House is headed for a debt ceiling fight with President Joe Biden after the White House reiterated that the borrowing limit be increased "without conditions." The remarks by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, made Friday during the White House press briefing, put the president at...
Biden’s ESG investment rules threaten your retirement savings
President Joe Biden's Labor Department recently announced a new rule that will permit money managers to play politics with trillions of dollars of people’s retirement savings. The administration is pushing environmental, social, and governance investing, which allows retirement fund managers to select stocks of companies based on their positions...
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Please, put poor Pete out to pasture
During the 2020 presidential primary, candidate Joe Biden released a video savaging former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his lack of competence and relevant experience for the White House. Over and over again, Biden's video highlighted how the onetime Democratic mayor of South Bend accomplished little, mostly making cosmetic changes to the small, slightly run-down Midwestern city where he had grown up.
Whither robust, Reagan-style defense budgets?
Depending on which Republican voices you listen to, the prospect of dealing the Pentagon a massive budget cut next year is either definitely on the table or totally out of the question. The rhetorical dissonance stems from the ambiguity of the commitments House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did or didn’t...
Trump Organization hit with maximum fine over tax fraud scheme
The Trump Organization received a $1.6 million fine over its conviction in a tax fraud scheme in New York. The fine is the maximum amount allowed under New York law, the Associated Press reported. The Trump organization is expected to appeal. Although the maximum, the prosecution argued that the fine...
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Biden's deceit follows him to the border
Politicians have been lying to their constituents forever. But here in America, a country built by and for the people, our elected representatives are supposed to operate by a higher standard. In recent years, however, too many U.S. politicians think they can ignore the repercussions of their lies. There tend...
Biden reboots border immigration strategy
President Joe Biden’s border strategy has entered a new phase as the White House moves to curb the swell of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico in a test of his campaign promise to restore asylum access. The border crisis remains a liability for Biden as...
'Asleep at the wheel': Rep. Juan Ciscomani says Mayorkas has 'utterly failed' in border crisis
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has "utterly failed" at maintaining control of the southern border, as Republicans gear up to potentially impeach the secretary. Over 2 million immigrants crossed the border during fiscal year 2022. Last week, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed articles of...
Davos explains itself: The exclusive interview with the World Economic Forum
Just three years after former President Donald Trump made headlines at Davos, the World Economic Forum's annual marquee event has cemented itself as a bogeyman in populist circles on the Left and Right. Ahead of this year's Davos meeting, the WEF's Paul Smyke, the head of the regional agenda, North...
WATCH: Sarah Westwood says Biden’s response to document haul doesn’t really 'add up'
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood said President Joe Biden’s comments after classified documents from his vice presidency were found in his office and private residence don’t really “add up.”. “Initially, when [the] first batch of documents came to light, he said he was surprised,” she explained late...
Ukraine burning through critical ammunition far faster than the US can replenish its inventory
THE COMING AMMUNITION GAP: A new analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies is sounding the alarm about the length of time it will take to rebuild America’s munitions supply, substantially depleted by constant arms shipments to Ukraine. Because of the limited capacity of the defense industrial...
Is that Goldilocks or the three recessionary bears coming home?
The Department of Labor’s December jobs report brought good news on the 223,000 nationally added jobs and a slightly lower unemployment rate. Best of all, for inflation fighters, although maybe not for workers who hope to get ahead of inflation, there was a 4.6% gain in wages, the smallest since mid-2021.
Pentagon 'exploring' back pay for members discharged over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Department of Defense is "exploring" the possibility of providing back pay to former U.S. service members who were separated over the coronavirus vaccine mandate. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated all U.S. military members get the initial vaccine back in August 2021, and he rescinded the policy on Tuesday after Congress repealed it in this year's National Defense Authorization Act . While unvaccinated service members are no longer at risk of getting involuntarily separated following Austin's memo earlier this week, it did not allow for those people to rejoin the service or receive back pay.
In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making
Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
Un-bonded: Usually safe investment tool has cratered
Bonds, typically one of the safest and most reliable investment tools, had a historically bad year in 2022, leading to lower returns for investors. In yet another example of the volatility of the pandemic economy, bond markets took an uncharacteristic nosedive last year, largely due to the U.S. central bank’s efforts to tamp down record-high inflation rates.
