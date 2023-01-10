Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: Biden gets his own ‘special counsel’
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in potential legal trouble for having stashes of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., lakefront home and University of Pennsylvania office. While it is unclear what the documents improperly, and...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Washington Examiner
Please, put poor Pete out to pasture
During the 2020 presidential primary, candidate Joe Biden released a video savaging former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his lack of competence and relevant experience for the White House. Over and over again, Biden's video highlighted how the onetime Democratic mayor of South Bend accomplished little, mostly making cosmetic changes to the small, slightly run-down Midwestern city where he had grown up.
Washington Examiner
2023 can become the new year of licensing reform
New Year’s resolutions can kickstart a good year coming out of the holiday season. In our own lives, we typically focus on things such as exercising, eating healthier, or spending more time with family. As we begin 2023, we should also use this opportunity to set goals for legislatures,...
Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress. “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
Washington Examiner
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks out about handling of Hunter Biden controversy
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke out against how investigations into Hunter Biden's laptop and the classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home have been handled, saying that "if there’s evidence of wrongdoing" the matters should be referred to Justice Department. Johnson also discussed the Justice Department's appointment of...
Washington Examiner
Whither robust, Reagan-style defense budgets?
Depending on which Republican voices you listen to, the prospect of dealing the Pentagon a massive budget cut next year is either definitely on the table or totally out of the question. The rhetorical dissonance stems from the ambiguity of the commitments House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did or didn’t...
Washington Examiner
Davos explains itself: The exclusive interview with the World Economic Forum
Just three years after former President Donald Trump made headlines at Davos, the World Economic Forum's annual marquee event has cemented itself as a bogeyman in populist circles on the Left and Right. Ahead of this year's Davos meeting, the WEF's Paul Smyke, the head of the regional agenda, North...
Washington Examiner
How China uses America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve
President Joe Biden made new use of the nation's oil stockpile in 2022 with multiple drawdowns intended to reduce retail gasoline prices in the United States, but not all of the barrels sold remained within domestic fuel markets — nor have they in previous administrations. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Sarah Westwood says Biden’s response to document haul doesn’t really 'add up'
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood said President Joe Biden’s comments after classified documents from his vice presidency were found in his office and private residence don’t really “add up.”. “Initially, when [the] first batch of documents came to light, he said he was surprised,” she explained late...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: The Biden administration’s solo permitting reform efforts
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION: The Biden administration is taking up permitting and regulatory reforms for renewable energy projects...
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden among the storm clouds circling president’s reelection decision
Hunter Biden could soon face federal charges over his tax dealings, adding to the legal controversies surrounding President Joe Biden ahead of his expected reelection bid. Looming above Biden’s decision over whether to seek the White House again is the possible indictment of his son Hunter in a Justice Department investigation led by David C. Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, after months of investigations.
Washington Examiner
Fifteen is the magic number for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
The process may not have been pretty. But a win’s a win. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slogged it out through more than four days of balloting among lawmakers to claim the House speakership in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. McCarthy, who first won his House seat in 2006, claimed the gavel on the 15th ballot — the most in a speaker’s election by House members since before the Civil War.
Washington Examiner
Rep. Don Bacon says both parties should view national debt default as 'real threat'
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB) thinks both political parties should be making effort to meet halfway to treat the "real threat" of a national debt default seriously. Bacon said in a Sunday interview on ABC News' "This Week" that controlling reckless spending is part of the mission Republicans want to tackle as they continue the transition into taking control of the lower chamber.
Washington Examiner
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
Comments / 6