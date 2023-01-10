WATCH: Lindsey Graham drops swear word on-air while talking about border crisis

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Please, put poor Pete out to pasture
During the 2020 presidential primary, candidate Joe Biden released a video savaging former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his lack of competence and relevant experience for the White House. Over and over again, Biden's video highlighted how the onetime Democratic mayor of South Bend accomplished little, mostly making cosmetic changes to the small, slightly run-down Midwestern city where he had grown up.
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Washington Examiner
'Asleep at the wheel': Rep. Juan Ciscomani says Mayorkas has 'utterly failed' in border crisis
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has "utterly failed" at maintaining control of the southern border, as Republicans gear up to potentially impeach the secretary. Over 2 million immigrants crossed the border during fiscal year 2022. Last week, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed articles of...
Washington Examiner
Kevin McCarthy says Biden documents discovery highlights 'hypocrisy' in government
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says the discovery of more classified documents in President Joe Biden's possession from his days as vice president highlights the "hypocrisy" within the federal government. McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Sunday that the way the Justice Department and...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks out about handling of Hunter Biden controversy
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke out against how investigations into Hunter Biden's laptop and the classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home have been handled, saying that "if there’s evidence of wrongdoing" the matters should be referred to Justice Department. Johnson also discussed the Justice Department's appointment of...
Washington Examiner
Biden recommits to defend Japan after Kishida visit
President Joe Biden has praised Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for his decision to bolster Japan's defense posture as the two countries experience tensions with China, North Korea, and Russia. Japan announced last month it would reinvest in its defense after decades of pacifism, the investments amounting to its most...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
Republicans look for Hunter Biden connection as documents furor roils White House
President Joe Biden has tried to protect his son Hunter, under persistent scrutiny for controversial foreign business dealings, from an onslaught of political attacks since announcing his 2020 campaign. But the discovery of classified documents at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home, which his adult son listed as his own address...
Washington Examiner
Debt limit fight puts McCarthy on collision course with White House
The new Republican majority in the House is headed for a debt ceiling fight with President Joe Biden after the White House reiterated that the borrowing limit be increased "without conditions." The remarks by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, made Friday during the White House press briefing, put the president at...
Washington Examiner
The big problem with the Joe Biden documents story
THE BIG PROBLEM WITH THE JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS STORY. This could be the shortest newsletter ever. The biggest problem with the Joe Biden documents story is this: We know only what Joe Biden's lawyers have told us. And the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the case will make the problem worse.
Washington Examiner
Whither robust, Reagan-style defense budgets?
Depending on which Republican voices you listen to, the prospect of dealing the Pentagon a massive budget cut next year is either definitely on the table or totally out of the question. The rhetorical dissonance stems from the ambiguity of the commitments House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did or didn’t...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Sarah Westwood says Biden’s response to document haul doesn’t really 'add up'
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood said President Joe Biden’s comments after classified documents from his vice presidency were found in his office and private residence don’t really “add up.”. “Initially, when [the] first batch of documents came to light, he said he was surprised,” she explained late...
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: Biden gets his own ‘special counsel’
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in potential legal trouble for having stashes of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., lakefront home and University of Pennsylvania office. While it is unclear what the documents improperly, and...
Washington Examiner
Rep. James Comer says Biden's Delaware home is a 'crime scene' in classified docs discovery
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said President Joe Biden's Delaware home is equivalent to a "crime scene" following the revelation that classified documents dating back to the president's days as vice president were found in his garage. Three troves of classified documents have been found since early November, with the third...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Don Bacon says both parties should view national debt default as 'real threat'
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB) thinks both political parties should be making effort to meet halfway to treat the "real threat" of a national debt default seriously. Bacon said in a Sunday interview on ABC News' "This Week" that controlling reckless spending is part of the mission Republicans want to tackle as they continue the transition into taking control of the lower chamber.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: The Biden administration’s solo permitting reform efforts
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION: The Biden administration is taking up permitting and regulatory reforms for renewable energy projects...
