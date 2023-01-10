Read full article on original website
Related
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
kalkinemedia.com
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran top diplomat hopes for restoration of Saudi ties
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope during a visit to Lebanon Friday that diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh could be restored through dialogue between the two regional arch-rivals. Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016, after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran and consulate in second...
kalkinemedia.com
France, Germany press Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine
The French and German foreign ministers called Friday on Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, while pressing for deeper ties between the European Union and countries across the continent. "It is important to remember that there is an aggressor and an attacked and it is important that everyone tells...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 9-Iran executes British-Iranian accused of spying, prompts Western condemnation
Alireza Akbari was a former Iranian deputy defence minister. Arrested in 2019, he was accused of spying for Britain. Execution piles more strain on fraught ties with West. Tehran summons UK envoy over UK "meddling" in Iran's security. (Adds U.S. State Department reaction) DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran has...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
kalkinemedia.com
Peru opens tourist hub airport amid nationwide protests
The airport in Cusco, the gateway to the famed Machu Picchu site in southern Peru, reopened Saturday after being shuttered over a flare-up in weeks-long protests that have killed dozens. Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country since December, demanding new...
kalkinemedia.com
Britain says payments companies' clients may need protecting from 'cancel culture'
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry on Friday spoke against "cancel culture," citing the case of payment companies who terminated accounts belonging to conservative media outlets, and said a new review will assess whether rules protect consumers' free speech. The review covers existing regulations that apply to over...
kalkinemedia.com
North Korea slams UN chief over nuclear criticism
North Korea slammed United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday over his recent description of Pyongyang's nuclear programmes as a "clear and present danger". Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply last year as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
kalkinemedia.com
Tear gas fired as influential Malian imam returns
Followers of an influential Malian imam on Sunday called for the country's ruling junta to explain the use of tear gas at a rally marking his return from abroad. The clash has drawn interest over signs of possible tensions as the miliary moves to monopolise its power. Supporters of imam...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey 'not in a position' to ratify Swedish NATO bid
Turkey said Saturday it was "not in a position" to ratify Sweden's NATO membership, despite a series of steps taken by Stockholm to meet Ankara's demands. "We are not in a position to send a (ratification) law to the parliament," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told reporters.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
kalkinemedia.com
Union leader arrested as protests continue in Peru
Police in Peru announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels as roadblocks and protests against President Dina Boluarte continued throughout the country on Friday. Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests...
kalkinemedia.com
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
kalkinemedia.com
Iraq's currency in flux as foreign transfers come under scrutiny
Iraq's local currency has been on a two-month roller coaster ride following a tightening of procedures for international transfers, with some blaming Washington for the dinar's woes. While the official exchange rate has been fixed at 1,470 Iraqi dinars against the dollar, the currency was trading at up to 1,600...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine puts Dnipro toll at 21 after wave of Russian strikes
Ukraine said Sunday that the death toll had risen to 21 after a Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country. Officials said more than 40 people were still missing after...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine says key infrastructure hit in Russian strikes
Ukraine reported a fresh barrage of Russian missiles and civilian deaths Saturday, as Britain became the first Western country to offer it the heavy tanks it has long been seeking. The British move drew a swift reaction from Moscow, which warned it would only "intensify" the conflict. Moldova meanwhile, said...
kalkinemedia.com
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
kalkinemedia.com
NATO hints at more heavy weapons for Ukraine
Kyiv can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, NATO said Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his forces after their claimed capture of a Ukraine town. Dramatic rescue efforts unfolded at a tower block in the eastern city of Dnipro, shattered by a Russian missile...
Comments / 0