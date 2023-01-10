ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

CATS bus drivers' labor contract expires after several extensions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The labor contract extended for CATS bus drivers expired on Sunday, several sources told WCNC Charlotte. A strike remains on the table while negotiations for a new contract continue in “good faith” between the union and the management company. Keep in mind, CATS is not privy to contract discussions because of state law.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cornelius residents bemoan increasing gas bills

CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you ask Karen Capone and Eleanor Berry, life gets better with age. "We like to drink wine," Capone said. "Playing cards and drinking wine.”. They both moved from out of state and retired in North Carolina. “They call them the golden years," Berry said. For...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy denies liability claims for rolling blackouts in December

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy says it will not pay any liability claims for the rolling blackouts in December. During Christmas weekend, the utility company did staggered blackouts in and around Charlotte to counteract the high energy demand from extreme cold. In the aftermath of the rolling blackouts,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Higher pay for pilots could affect flights out of Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher pilot pay could cut the number of destinations from Charlotte Douglas airport. Back in June, American Airlines raised pilot pay to help with recruiting for Piedmont and PSA airlines. These are two companies that helps American fly regionally to smaller cities across the country. Everywhere...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One dead in east Charlotte shooting Friday morning, Medic confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred Friday morning in east Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on Citiside...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'My passion is people' | Charlotte man aims to help the underserved through Operation Hope

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Hope is officially in motion. Charlotte native Jeremy Davis says he had been pondering his purpose when he was blessed with the gift to give. "God gave me a vision. My passion is people," Davis, founder of Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, said. "I love essentially meeting the needs of people, helping the deprived, the underprivileged as well as the disadvantaged."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect surrenders to CMPD SWAT team in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team took a person who was barricaded inside a southeast Charlotte home into custody Friday morning. CMPD tweeted its SWAT team was called to a home along Wheeler Drive, near Lynbrook Drive and Redcoat Drive, a few minutes after 10 a.m. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, surrendered to SWAT agents shortly after 10:30.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Matthews Police Department fixes incorrect crime stats

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An internal probe revealed the Matthews Police Department had been incorrectly reporting crime stats for the past four years. Matthews town manager Becky Hawke, who became town manager in 2022 after serving as assistant town manager since 2016, initiated the eight-month-long investigation after officers raised concerns.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say

FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy