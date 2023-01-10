Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
CATS bus drivers' labor contract expires after several extensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The labor contract extended for CATS bus drivers expired on Sunday, several sources told WCNC Charlotte. A strike remains on the table while negotiations for a new contract continue in “good faith” between the union and the management company. Keep in mind, CATS is not privy to contract discussions because of state law.
What you need to know about Mecklenburg County's enhanced recycling program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's full-service recycling centers are now accepting a much longer list of materials that can be safely recycled. The county's enhanced recycling program includes items such as hard and soft back books, textiles such as clothing and shoes, shredded paper and white rigid foam. For...
Man seen talking to female students at school bus stops in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking community members to report suspicious activities near school bus stops after a man was spotted near several stops recently. In an alert shared via tweet, CMPD said the man was described as heavy-set, middle-aged, and bald. The man reportedly spoke...
Landfill company refuses to compromise with neighbors, residents say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Profits over people – that’s how a Charlotte city councilmember is describing the decision to put a landfill on Kelly Road, which is surrounded by dozens of homes. Neighbors were hoping to compromise with the landfill company to lessen the impacts of the 60-plus...
WCNC
Samaritan's Purse provides disaster relief after deadly storms hit the Southeast
BOONE, N.C. — After deadly storms swept through the Southeast on Thursday, Samaritan's Purse immediately stepped into action. On the night of Jan.12, a line of severe storms, which produced dozens of tornadoes, hit the Southeast, causing major damage, destroying homes and businesses and killing several people. Samaritan's Purse,...
Cornelius residents bemoan increasing gas bills
CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you ask Karen Capone and Eleanor Berry, life gets better with age. "We like to drink wine," Capone said. "Playing cards and drinking wine.”. They both moved from out of state and retired in North Carolina. “They call them the golden years," Berry said. For...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
1 suspect identified, 2 others still on the loose after chase involving a gunshot, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed burglary suspect is in custody after leading them on a chase that ended in Fort Mill late Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. During the chase, at least one gunshot was fired as well. Just before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a breaking...
Duke Energy denies liability claims for rolling blackouts in December
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy says it will not pay any liability claims for the rolling blackouts in December. During Christmas weekend, the utility company did staggered blackouts in and around Charlotte to counteract the high energy demand from extreme cold. In the aftermath of the rolling blackouts,...
Higher pay for pilots could affect flights out of Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher pilot pay could cut the number of destinations from Charlotte Douglas airport. Back in June, American Airlines raised pilot pay to help with recruiting for Piedmont and PSA airlines. These are two companies that helps American fly regionally to smaller cities across the country. Everywhere...
One dead in east Charlotte shooting Friday morning, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred Friday morning in east Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on Citiside...
'My passion is people' | Charlotte man aims to help the underserved through Operation Hope
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Hope is officially in motion. Charlotte native Jeremy Davis says he had been pondering his purpose when he was blessed with the gift to give. "God gave me a vision. My passion is people," Davis, founder of Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, said. "I love essentially meeting the needs of people, helping the deprived, the underprivileged as well as the disadvantaged."
'My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna miss it' | Some flight cancellations trickle into Thursday from FAA software outage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Impacts from Wednesday's FAA software outage rippled into Thursday at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The software failure resulted in 135 canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas Wednesday. The next day, six flights had been canceled as of 9:30 p.m. "My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna...
Suspect surrenders to CMPD SWAT team in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team took a person who was barricaded inside a southeast Charlotte home into custody Friday morning. CMPD tweeted its SWAT team was called to a home along Wheeler Drive, near Lynbrook Drive and Redcoat Drive, a few minutes after 10 a.m. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, surrendered to SWAT agents shortly after 10:30.
Matthews Police Department fixes incorrect crime stats
MATTHEWS, N.C. — An internal probe revealed the Matthews Police Department had been incorrectly reporting crime stats for the past four years. Matthews town manager Becky Hawke, who became town manager in 2022 after serving as assistant town manager since 2016, initiated the eight-month-long investigation after officers raised concerns.
CMPD Animal Care & Control and GoodPup partner up to offer affordable and convenient dog training options
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control (AC&C) has announced a partnership with GoodPup, a virtual dog training company in Charlotte that focuses on positive reinforcement training that is effective, affordable and convenient for pet owners. “Nearly everyone, at some point in their pet’s life, faces...
Studies show that Latinos who work in construction face higher rates of injury and death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions remain after three men died when scaffolding collapsed on Jan. 2 at a construction site in Dilworth, just outside of Uptown Charlotte. Construction work presents some of the most hazardous conditions of any industry, mostly impacting the Latino community. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say
FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
How long can you use an at-home COVID-19 test once it's expired?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has shifted back into the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level after a week in the high level. But data shows cases and hospitalizations are still rising in the state and county. Doctors are urging people to continue to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus.
Cornelius police 'incredibly grateful' for meals provided by community as search continues for Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — This weekend marks one month since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, to a Bailey Middle School resource officer. However, it's been longer than that, 53 days, since the last confirmed sighting of Madalina getting off the school bus in her...
