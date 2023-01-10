Two teens are behind bars for stealing a vehicle in Albany. On January 8, Albany police responded to the 1300 block of Hobson Street for a motor vehicle theft. Officers say that they saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Magnolia and West Gordon. The vehicle pulled into a local gas station and black males, 18-year-old Jariah Daniels and 17-year-old Demorion Daniels, exited the vehicle and went into the store. These two fit the suspect description given to police on the scene where the vehicle was stolen from.

ALBANY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO