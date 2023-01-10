ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Post-Searchlight

Ron McCoy

Ron McCoy, 76, of Bainbridge, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Ron McCoy was born November 1st, 1946, in Anderson, Indiana, the son of Albert Jr. & Martha Christina McCoy. A graduate of Anderson High School in 1964, Ron joined the military shortly after and was stationed in Germany, and...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Charles A. “Chuck” Wells

Charles A. “Chuck” Wells, 62, of Lake Seminole, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Humphries officiating. Interment will follow at Oak City Cemetery. The family will...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more

Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Missing Cleveland Woman Located

(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
CLEVELAND, GA
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
wfxl.com

Two teens arrested after stealing a vehicle in Albany

Two teens are behind bars for stealing a vehicle in Albany. On January 8, Albany police responded to the 1300 block of Hobson Street for a motor vehicle theft. Officers say that they saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Magnolia and West Gordon. The vehicle pulled into a local gas station and black males, 18-year-old Jariah Daniels and 17-year-old Demorion Daniels, exited the vehicle and went into the store. These two fit the suspect description given to police on the scene where the vehicle was stolen from.
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Firehouse members meet for annual Patron Party

Members of the Firehouse Art Center gathered at the Firehouse Gallery on Thursday night for the annual Patron Party. Finger foods were provided by Sio’s, with live piano music to accompany the evening. Attendees were also given a small commemorative gift of artwork by Phyllis Lucas, a former member of Firehouse who passed away in 2021.
BAINBRIDGE, GA

