Elon Musk Leaves Tesla Fans in the Dark
The CEO has questioned an article announcing that Tesla was close to a deal to build production facilities in Indonesia.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
A laid-off Twitter manager says he saw almost his entire team of 150 people get fired in 4 hours just a week after Elon Musk bought the company
Twitter engineers texted Amir Shevat, an ex-manager, on November 4 saying their computers were "bricked." Shevat said he was then laid off at 1 a.m.
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Futurism
Elon Musk Fan Files Trademark for Tesla Boats and Planes Without Telling Tesla
It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some over-eager fans — but this one acolyte really jumped the gun. In the wake of Musk promising the company's much-hyped Cybertruck can double as a boat, Tesla enthusiast Jerome Eady thought he could save his favorite billionaire some legwork.
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
Musk's controversial online presence is pushing some Tesla owners to ditch the brand or consider alternatives right when he needs them most.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Tesla investor and former 'fanboy' questions whether Elon Musk is purposely tanking the carmaker's stock
Earlier this year, Elon Musk became the first person to ever lose $200 billion in net worth. His fortune dropped in large part due to Tesla's stock.
At Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk was a jerk with a grand vision. At Twitter, he's just a jerk.
Elon Musk has used the same playbook at all of his companies from Tesla to SpaceX. Sadly for him, his model will cause Twitter to go down in flames.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk’s New Second-In-Command Won Him Over Working Late Hours
There is definitely a culture of pushing employees to their limits at Tesla, and it seems to extend to the company’s higher ups, not just assembly line workers. Zhu Xiaotong, who also goes by Tom Zhu, was picked by Elon Musk to be his second-in-command specifically because of his commitment to keep Tesla’s Shanghai gigafactory operational through the worst of the Covid pandemic.
Tesla shareholder attorneys taunted Elon Musk over his attempt to move a trial to Texas due to 'local negativity:' He has a 'knack for attracting 'negative' coverage'
"His footprint on Twitter alone is partially to blame for that," attorneys in a Tesla shareholder class action lawsuit against Musk said of bad press.
Tesla Is Planning a $775 Million Expansion of Its Texas Gigafactory
For Elon Musk, it’s not “new year, new me.” Rather, it’s “new year, new Tesla gigafactory”—well, sort of. The EV maker is planning a $775 million expansion of its manufacturing hub and global headquarters in Austin, Texas, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Regulatory filings seen by the newspaper cover facilities to make and test batteries and other aspects of Tesla cars. (Tesla didn’t immediately respond to the WSJ’s request for comment.) Right now, the Austin outpost, which covers 2,500 acres along the Colorado River, produces the Tesla Model Y crossover. The marque has also said it plans to build its...
Drake Spotted Wearing Pharrell’s Old Jacob & Co. Skateboard Chain
Drake has seemingly acquired one of Pharrell’s most iconic pieces: the Jacob & Co Skateboard Chain. On Tuesday, Norwegian influencer and model Sara Nilsen uploaded a photo of herself and the Canadian crooner chilling in St. Barth’s. The photo, captioned “started from the bottom now we here,” finds Drizzy relaxed with his arm around the young lady with a familiar piece of jewelry around his neck. Upon further examination, fans of Skateboard P will recognize a necklace that has been described as his “signature chain.”More from VIBE.comQuentin Miller Says He Never Had A "Good Experience" With Meek MillPopcaan And Drake...
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Top Nominations List for 2023 Brit Awards
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the 2023 Brit Awards race as the most-nominated artists with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act, while the indie rock duois also nominated for album of the year, in addition to group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act. The artist of the year category will see Styles go head-to-head with Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again and George Ezra. His chart-topping 2022 record “Harry’s House” is up for album of the year against the 1975’s “Being Funny...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk lectures Ad Astra school students about first principles thinking in rare video
A rare video featuring Elon Musk’s secretive and exclusive Ad Astra school was recently shared online. The video also included an interesting segment featuring the SpaceX CEO discussing first principles thinking to children in a class. Ad Astra is a lab school that Musk created for his children with...
Investopedia
Tesla Expansion Rolls On After Stock's Crash
The recent crash in Tesla's (TSLA) share price amid signs of slipping demand hasn't stopped the maker of electric vehicles from plotting aggressive expansions at home and abroad, nor did it deter a top-tier brokerage from naming the stock its top pick for a second year running. Tesla filings in...
