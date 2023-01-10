Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the 2023 Brit Awards race as the most-nominated artists with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act, while the indie rock duois also nominated for album of the year, in addition to group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act. The artist of the year category will see Styles go head-to-head with Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again and George Ezra. His chart-topping 2022 record “Harry’s House” is up for album of the year against the 1975’s “Being Funny...

