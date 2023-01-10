As a result of the investigation, the U.S. Department of Labour recovered $188,354 in back wages and damages for the affected workers at his Portland establishment. According to the U.S Department of Labour, In 2018, Miguel Chi-dzul fell victim to wage theft and the US Department of Labor investigators determined that his then-employer routinely altered time records to hide the fact that he wasn’t paid for all hours worked, overtime wages. The investigation by the Department’s Wage and Hour Division recouped $831 in back overtime wages for Miguel Chi-dzul as part of its $14,758 recovery for four workers.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO