Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'
"I had no idea how much anger I had inside," the actress tells PEOPLE Pamela Anderson is finally telling her story. In a new documentary and memoir (both out Jan. 31), the actress shares her life story in her own words. Last year, when the Hulu series Pam & Tommy dramatized her love affair and marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the theft of their personal tapes, Anderson didn't say a word. But now she's ready to set the record straight. As she explains in an interview and...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'
Lori Harvey is clearing up some misconceptions about her love life. The model and entrepreneur, 26, sat down with E! News host Adrienne Bailon in a video interview released Thursday and said she often hears claims that she is in a relationship with someone whom she hasn't even met in person.
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Take a look back at her sweetest moments with her mother Priscilla and her late father, Elvis Lisa Marie Presley's Birth Nine months after tying the knot, Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcomed their first and only...
Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'
Fergie shared a photo with Lisa Marie Presley and said, "I am here for your family to support and love them" Sarah Ferguson is adding to the many tributes remembering Lisa Marie Presley. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared a photo on her Twitter and Instagram pages with Presley, who died on Tuesday at age 54. "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," Fergie, 63, wrote. "You were my sissy,...
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson 'Devastated and Shocked' by Death of Lisa Marie
Linda Thompson tells PEOPLE that Lisa Marie Presley was "the greatest love of Elvis’s life" Lisa Marie Presley is being remembered by those who knew her best. Linda Thompson, who dated Lisa Marie's father Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, tells PEOPLE that she is "absolutely devastated and shocked" at her death on Thursday aged 54. "I was so happy to see her at Graceland to celebrate what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday, and then, of course, at the Golden Globes," Thompson, 72, adds about Lisa Marie, who she first met as...
Lauren Sánchez Wishes 'Man of My Dreams' Jeff Bezos Happy Birthday: 'I Love You with All My Heart'
"You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," the Emmy-award-winning journalist wrote to the billionaire, who turned 59, on Instagram Lauren Sánchez shared a loving message for Jeff Bezos on his 59th birthday. The Emmy-award winning journalist, 53, honored the billionaire's milestone Thursday with a pair of romantic posts on her Instagram page. The first featured a collection of photos from the couple's relationship and the many glamorous adventures they have been on together — including images from their March 22 trip to Columbia...
Lisa Marie Presley's Addiction Battles: 'It's a Difficult Path to Overcome'
Lisa Marie Presley — who died at age 54 — had previously spoken about her struggles with drug addiction, which took the life of her father Elvis Presley when she was 9 years old Lisa Marie Presley — daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley — died Thursday evening after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest earlier in the day, her mother confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has...
A Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley's Music Career: 'You're Going to See Who I Really Am'
Elvis' only daughter, who died on Thursday at age 54, jumpstarted her own music career with a debut album in 2003 It's hard to follow in the footsteps of a king, and Lisa Marie Presley did everything her own way. The singer-songwriter, who died on Thursday at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, is recognized by many as daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but to fans who supported her music career in the early '00s and beyond, she was always a rockstar. With a posthumous collab with...
Billy Bush Says 'It Feels Awful' to Have Done One of Lisa Marie Presley's Final Interviews
"My heart is very heavy," the Extra host tells PEOPLE of interviewing Elvis Presley's daughter just two days before her sudden death at 54 Billy Bush is still in shock over Lisa Marie Presley's death. "It feels awful," the Extra host tells PEOPLE of interviewing Lisa Marie at Tuesday's 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, less than 48 hours before her death. "I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain." The only child of singer Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday after being rushed to...
90 Day: Bilal Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby with Him, Ending Their Disagreement About Starting a Family
Bilal and Shaeeda's prenuptial agreement says they must try for a baby by the time she's 40, but Bilal had not been ready to embark upon fatherhood Bilal and Shaeeda are finally on the same page. After a season of arguments about Shaeeda's desire to start a family, Bilal is ready to step up as a future father. PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all features one, sweet intermission as Bilal "proposed" to Shaeeda with a baby onesie. In the center of the studio, Bilal gets down...
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
"A moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram Some moments are worthy of being worn! Jamie Lee Curtis showed off a new shirt on Instagram Saturday — featuring an image of her reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win earlier in the week. The image, of course, went viral after Yeoh's victory in the category for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Before taking her trophy for...
