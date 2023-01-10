12-year-old known for his love of semi trucks dies in snowmobile crash, MN cops say

A 12-year-old boy who had aspirations of being a truck driver was killed in a snowmobile crash in rural Minnesota, cops say.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, in Theilman, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office . Wabasha County, with a population of about 21,000, is about 90 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

Authorities say the 12-year-old boy, later identified as Blaze Himle, was operating a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area. The snowmobile then struck a tree, killing Blaze.

There have been three fatal snowmobile crashes this year in Minnesota, according to BringMeTheNews.com. Between 2021 and 2022, there were six snowmobile fatalities in the state, the Post Bulletin reported.

Blaze was described in a GoFundMe as “a fun and loving 12-year-old boy.”

“Blaze had a love for semi trucks, he could tell you everything about them,” the GoFundMe states. “He wanted to be a truck driver like his Papa. He was very creative and could make anything out of string, wood and duct tape.”

Snowmobile crash kills rally car racing ‘icon’ Ken Block, Utah cops say

Two dead as avalanche engulfs snowmobilers, Colorado officials say

Snowmobiler plunges through ice, is stranded 5 hours on frigid Alaska river, cops say