Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-15 18:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially along roads not maintained for winter season travel.
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-14 14:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 84 east of Pendleton near Milepost 216 to Cabbage Hill.
