beckershospitalreview.com

Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why

Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
beckershospitalreview.com

Baptist Health receives $2M to roll out digital engagement services

Baptist Health Foundation received a $2 million donation from international insurance company BMI to roll out Baptist Health's digital patient smart TV and engagement system. The digital patient smart TV and engagement system offers patients entertainment, digital communication with care teams, video chat capabilities, translation services, meal ordering, care education videos and photo sharing from their hospital rooms, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health.
beckershospitalreview.com

Partnership drops heart readmissions 50%, researchers say

Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute partnered with DispatchHealth to reduce congestive heart failure patient readmission to 6.8 percent, according to a recent white paper. Congestive heart failure hospital readmissions rates are 25 percent nationally and are most common among the elderly and Medicare patients, according to a Dec. 28...
beckershospitalreview.com

8 health system IT execs named to CHIME associations

Several health system leaders have been named to College of Healthcare Information Management Executives boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics, the organizations said Jan. 12. The new members who joined the CHIME boards in January are:. Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security. — James Case, vice president...
beckershospitalreview.com

Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most

Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
beckershospitalreview.com

Flu positivity drops: 6 FluView notes

Of more than 96,000 specimens tested for influenza at U.S. clinical laboratories for the week ending Jan. 7, 8.6 percent were positive, the CDC's latest FluView report shows. This figure hovered around 25 percent for several consecutive weeks in December. Overall, most areas continue to see flu activity decline. Five...
beckershospitalreview.com

Algorithm can improve end-of-life care for cancer patients

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers recently found that a machine-learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk in cancer patients quadrupled the rates of end-of-life care conversations with patients. The study, published in JAMA Oncology on Jan. 12, included 20,506 patients with cancer. The algorithm identified high-risk patients and sent email or text...
beckershospitalreview.com

Dr. Fannie Gaston-Johansson, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, dies at 84

Fannie Gaston-Johansson, PhD, RN, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, died Jan. 7 at 84. Dr. Gaston-Johansson was a nurse faculty at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University from 1993 to 2014. She was the first Black woman to become a tenured professor at the university in 1998, according to a Jan. 12 article posted on the Johns Hopkins website.
beckershospitalreview.com

Ochsner Health's telemedicine leader joins digital medicine advisory group

David Houghton, MD, system chair for telemedicine and chief of movement and memory disorders at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will join The American Medical Association's Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group. The group, founded in 2016, focuses on creating solutions to barriers to digital medicine adoption and advocating for insurance coverage...
beckershospitalreview.com

3 health systems implementing telehealth programs

Despite telehealth utilization continuing to slip, health systems are still taking advantage of ways to treat patients remotely. Here are three health systems rolling out telehealth programs Becker's has reported on since Dec. 16:. San Francisco VA Health Care System partnered with CareView communications to bring remote monitoring to its...
beckershospitalreview.com

MIT, Mass General create AI model that can predict lung cancer risk

An artificial intelligence-based model, dubbed Sybil, was able to accurately predict the risk of lung cancer for individuals with or without a significant smoking history. The study, led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center, part of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, in collaboration with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, created and tested Sybil, a machine learning tool designed to use a single low-dose chest scan to predict the risk of lung cancers occurring one to six years after a screening.
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension postpones some elective surgeries at Milwaukee hospital

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee is postponing some nonurgent surgeries for 30 days, according to a staff memo obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Jan. 9 memo asked physicians and their teams to review all surgeries scheduled through Feb. 10 and delay any deemed nonurgent. "Ascension Columbia...
