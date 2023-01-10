ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour

More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

New Details Unveiled About Observatory, Roof Deck Planned for Top of the Pru

Boston Properties unveiled more details Thursday about its upcoming three-floor observatory at the top of Prudential Tower, outlining its plans for two restaurants, a theater and an open-air roof deck. The real estate development firm is planning to open View Boston later in 2023. The long-time tenants at the Pru’s...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Major Water Main Break in Boston Causes Flooding

Boston authorities are responding to a major water main break in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston on Saturday morning. Boston Water and Sewer has been struggling to shut off water since a 36 inch main broke around three o’clock this morning in Jamaica Plain. The water rushing down Heath Street for several hours, shutting down side streets including Round Hill street, Mindon Street and Gay Head Street.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘The Embrace' Honors MLK, Coretta Scott: ‘It's Also a Memorial for All of Us'

It's a historic day on the Boston Common. The Embrace monument is finally being unveiled, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Dignitaries from around the state joined with the Kings' family at the unveiling of the 20-ton statue on the Boston Common, where the Kings had their first date and not far from the Parkman Bandstand, where King spoke back in 1965.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Rain, Gusty Wind Sweeping Through Greater Boston

We’re on the final leg of the rain from this weather system. A few lingering downpours are possible before drier air sweeps in above and shuts off the water. The timing couldn’t be better for the unveiling of The Embrace on Boston Common early Friday afternoon. Expect temps in the mid-50s with some spokes of sun possible from time to time.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston

A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

ManRay Returns to Cambridge's Central Square This Month After Nearly 20 Years

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. After being in the works for ten years, a legendary Cambridge nightclub is finally getting ready to be reborn. According to an article from Vanyaland, ManRay is slated to open in Central Square on January 18, and as mentioned here in an earlier article, it will be moving into the old ImprovBoston comedy club space on Prospect Street. The original ManRay, which previously resided on nearby Brookline Street, first opened in 1985, being an "underground" place that featured themed nights along with goth and new wave bands and more; it closed in 2005, though in 2013 there was talk about it returning to the neighborhood, and in 2021, it was learned that the place would indeed be coming back in a new space.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Boston Found Safe

A 13-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing in Boston. Able Ebbi was found safe following a brief search, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Melrose Teachers May Strike, Mayor and School Officials Say

After months of failed contract negotiations with the school committee, the teacher's union in Melrose, Massachusetts, may be preparing to strike. According to a letter sent to parents from Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger, the Melrose Education Association could vote to strike as soon as Friday. The move would temporarily...
MELROSE, MA

