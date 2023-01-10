Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Related
NECN
King Family Talks ‘Power of Love' and Boston's Monument to MLK, Coretta Scott
What does Boston's new monument celebrating the love of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King bring to mind for their descendants?. "Strength," said Martin Luther King III ahead of the unveiling of The Embrace statue. "Perseverance and the power of love," said his teenage daughter, Yolanda King,...
NECN
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
NECN
TODAY Speaks to Artist, King Family About New MLK Jr., Coretta Scott King Memorial
A new tribute for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, is being unveiled Friday in Boston. TODAY’s Craig Melvin spoke with the artist and members of the King family about the new memorial that highlights their love that was sparked right her in the city.
NECN
‘Love 360': The Embrace, Boston's New Monument to MLK, Coretta Scott King, Is Unveiled
History was made on the Boston Common Friday as The Embrace monument was unveiled, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and the love they shared with the world. Dignitaries from around Massachusetts joined with the King family at the unveiling of the 20-ton statue...
NECN
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
NECN
New Details Unveiled About Observatory, Roof Deck Planned for Top of the Pru
Boston Properties unveiled more details Thursday about its upcoming three-floor observatory at the top of Prudential Tower, outlining its plans for two restaurants, a theater and an open-air roof deck. The real estate development firm is planning to open View Boston later in 2023. The long-time tenants at the Pru’s...
NECN
Major Water Main Break in Boston Causes Flooding
Boston authorities are responding to a major water main break in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston on Saturday morning. Boston Water and Sewer has been struggling to shut off water since a 36 inch main broke around three o’clock this morning in Jamaica Plain. The water rushing down Heath Street for several hours, shutting down side streets including Round Hill street, Mindon Street and Gay Head Street.
NECN
‘The Embrace' Honors MLK, Coretta Scott: ‘It's Also a Memorial for All of Us'
It's a historic day on the Boston Common. The Embrace monument is finally being unveiled, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Dignitaries from around the state joined with the Kings' family at the unveiling of the 20-ton statue on the Boston Common, where the Kings had their first date and not far from the Parkman Bandstand, where King spoke back in 1965.
NECN
Massachusetts Could Experience Snow on Sunday, Monday: What to Expect
Maine got lucky with the lottery Friday night but Massachusetts is winning in the snow forecast that mountains relish. While it will be a wintry weekend for all of New England, the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Rain, Gusty Wind Sweeping Through Greater Boston
We’re on the final leg of the rain from this weather system. A few lingering downpours are possible before drier air sweeps in above and shuts off the water. The timing couldn’t be better for the unveiling of The Embrace on Boston Common early Friday afternoon. Expect temps in the mid-50s with some spokes of sun possible from time to time.
NECN
Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston
A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
NECN
ManRay Returns to Cambridge's Central Square This Month After Nearly 20 Years
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. After being in the works for ten years, a legendary Cambridge nightclub is finally getting ready to be reborn. According to an article from Vanyaland, ManRay is slated to open in Central Square on January 18, and as mentioned here in an earlier article, it will be moving into the old ImprovBoston comedy club space on Prospect Street. The original ManRay, which previously resided on nearby Brookline Street, first opened in 1985, being an "underground" place that featured themed nights along with goth and new wave bands and more; it closed in 2005, though in 2013 there was talk about it returning to the neighborhood, and in 2021, it was learned that the place would indeed be coming back in a new space.
NECN
Family Prays for Safe Return of East Boston Woman Who Has Been Missing Since November
One family is praying for the return of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November. Reyna Morales Rojas, a Salvadoran mother was reported missing on Nov. 26 in East Boston. Her family says they are praying for her return so she can join her children in El Salvador soon.
NECN
13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Boston Found Safe
A 13-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing in Boston. Able Ebbi was found safe following a brief search, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a...
NECN
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
NECN
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
NECN
Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Sent Victim to Hospital With Grave Injuries
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said. They did not immediately reveal the suspected shooter's name, but did say the man is being charged with assault with intent to murder. He's due in Dorchester District Court Tuesday. The victim...
NECN
Residents Question, Slam Officials at Meeting on Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
A community meeting about a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, transitioned into a protest as emotions overcame the room. The meeting was held to discuss the death of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal last week at the hands of the Cambridge Police Department. "Justice for Faisal!" people shouted while hoisting signs reading...
NECN
Melrose Teachers May Strike, Mayor and School Officials Say
After months of failed contract negotiations with the school committee, the teacher's union in Melrose, Massachusetts, may be preparing to strike. According to a letter sent to parents from Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger, the Melrose Education Association could vote to strike as soon as Friday. The move would temporarily...
Comments / 0