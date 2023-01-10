Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Chance of snow Sunday night into Monday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents could see some wintry weather today and in the coming days, as low temperatures could bring snowy conditions with them. Though the snow is possible, the NWS doesn’t predict much, with less than a half an inch in the forecast. Snow is expected to pick back up at night, and continue into Monday morning.
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper; chance of light Sunday night snowfall
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents are no strangers to strong winds, and the coming week is expected to offer plenty of windy days. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weakest wind gusts in the coming week will still eclipse 20 mph. Today, Casper-area residents will see...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Interstate 25 among roads in Casper area closed due to winter conditions early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo is closed early Friday due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Other major highways around the Casper area that are also closed as of 6:30 a.m. include US 26 to Shoshoni, US 87 between Chugwater and Buffalo, and US 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap.
oilcity.news
Portion of US 87 closed due to wintry conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — US 87 is closed in both directions from Casper to Exit 227 along I-25 due to poor road conditions caused by winter weather. Parking on the roadway is also prohibited, as it could prevent the Wyoming Department of Transportation from reopening the road. WYDOT estimates the...
oilcity.news
One dead after vehicle crosses center line on icy Highway 20-26 west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Arizona man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 20-26 west of Casper, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Ice and frost were present, and the roadway was closed due to winter conditions around the time of the crash....
oilcity.news
SkyWest Airlines considering larger flights out of Casper-Natrona County International Airport
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, SkyWest Airlines has flown passengers out of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport on 50-seat airplanes. In the near future, however, the airline could be upgrading its aircraft to hold up to 76 passengers. Though SkyWest has not yet made a determination on the issue,...
oilcity.news
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
CASPER, Wyo. — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Wyoming Boulevard at the intersection with Legion Lane. The collision occurred at roughly 6:15 p.m. when a person attempted to cross the street from the east side....
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS call volume up 449 in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS released its 2022 year-end review with statistics showing it responded to 449 more calls last year than in 2021. The data shared Friday, Jan. 13 are a snapshot derived from a more robust annual report that will be available to the public soon, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Corr; Roszel; Decker
Roberta (Melba) Webster-Corr got her wings and went to walk with the angels in heaven on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was 72 years old. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21st, 1950. Robby didn’t share the dream of stardom that brings so many people to her hometown. Her path travelled all over, from Canada to Florida to her final destination being Casper, WY. Robby had many dreams and many passions. From horses to making jewelry out of beads. She was the head majorette while in high school, she was known for her cake decorating skills, she became a hairdresser where she got her daily dose of who did what with her little old lady clients. But the one talent that she had that was a gift that she was very well known for, her art skills. From wood burnings to wildlife paintings. On canvas to skulls that she would gather in trips up Casper Mountain. Robby had a talent that was truly amazing.
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/6/22–1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts Wyoming Health Fair
CASPER, Wyo. — Those who visited Wyoming Health Fairs’ Health and Wellness Expo at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday were able to receive tips on how to get and stay healthy, educational resources for a variety of personal health issues, some healthcare testing and much more. In...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court: Selected Proceedings (12/29/22–1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendations or sentencings.
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
oilcity.news
YMCA of Natrona County to offer women’s self defense clinic
CASPER, Wyo. — Local women looking to improve their self defense skills will soon have an opportunity to do just that, as the YMCA of Natrona County is offering a women’s self defense course on Jan. 21. The course, which lasts from 9-11 a.m., will teach participants to...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan 13. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Casper man gets prison term for stabbing man during fight last summer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison Friday after a street fight turned into a stabbing last summer in downtown Casper. Hosea White, 43, pleaded no contest in Natrona County District Court last October to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. White’s attorney, Marty Scott, had filed earlier to have the case dismissed on grounds that White was acting in self-defense.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh graduate Josh Pierantoni named Second Team All-American cross country runner
CASPER, Wyo. — Josh Pierantoni — who as a high school student at Kelly Walsh High School made a name for himself as a star on the track and cross country teams — had high expectations entering his final collegiate cross country season with Colorado Christian University. Ultimately, he didn’t just meet those expectations —he soared past them, establishing himself as one of the best runners in the nation and earning a Second Team All-American distinction.
