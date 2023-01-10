Roberta (Melba) Webster-Corr got her wings and went to walk with the angels in heaven on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was 72 years old. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21st, 1950. Robby didn’t share the dream of stardom that brings so many people to her hometown. Her path travelled all over, from Canada to Florida to her final destination being Casper, WY. Robby had many dreams and many passions. From horses to making jewelry out of beads. She was the head majorette while in high school, she was known for her cake decorating skills, she became a hairdresser where she got her daily dose of who did what with her little old lady clients. But the one talent that she had that was a gift that she was very well known for, her art skills. From wood burnings to wildlife paintings. On canvas to skulls that she would gather in trips up Casper Mountain. Robby had a talent that was truly amazing.

