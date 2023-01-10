ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Becker Schools Discuss Early Dismissal Days

BECKER (WJON News) - When school is dismissed early, should the students go to school online?. At Monday’s Becker School Board meeting, results of a survey were released that shows teachers, staff, and community members overwhelmingly say “no”. Becker School Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt will use the survey...
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy