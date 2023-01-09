Read full article on original website
WMTW
Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
