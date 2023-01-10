ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The receiver helped bring Cincinnati back to relevance in the 2000s.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore.

The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).

Houshmandzadeh got named to the Pro Bowl that season and finished his Cincinnati tenure with 105 game appearances. He and Chad Johnson were a dynamic duo throughout the 2000s.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

