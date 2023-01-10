ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Thousands of workers in demand in the Upstate

By Steven Ruffing
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAwut_0k9dCqp400

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina has a record-low unemployment rate but the year starts with more than 100,000 open jobs in the state.

S.C. Works said there are two main industries in the Upstate looking for workers; healthcare and manufacturing.

On top of that, there are hundreds of openings in several other fields such as retail, education and food service.

S.C. Works said it’s going to be another year of steady growth in the Upstate which means new beginnings for those people, especially in the workforce.

They see an increase in people looking for a job or looking for a new job when the new year starts.

S.C. Works Regional Director of Business Solutions Johnnie-Lynn Crosby said there is plenty of opportunity here with a great workplace culture.

It’s something she said employees really consider when looking for a job.

Crosby said, “I think it’s a good time to understand your market. Really know what’s available in your backyard and then from there pivot to determine where you are going to be the most happy.”

“There are a lot more things more important to employees than pay.” said Crosby, “So, our local industry has really stepped up to the plate to make it sweeter for folks.”

S.C. Works also helps people who are looking to go back to school to switch up careers.

They have scholarships available for those looking to go back to school or anyone over 18 going into higher education.

More resources can be found on their website here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7News

