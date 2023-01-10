Read full article on original website
Related
Salem’s four-sport standout named Student Athlete of the Week
Kami Rohm leads the Quakers in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Chris Bonner delivers as MSIT holds off Tots; Yousef Othman leads CSIM; SIA stuns 1st-place team
Chris Bonner scored a game-high 23 points and nailed some key free throws down the stretch as McKee/Staten Island Tech escaped with a 56-53 PSAL victory over host Tottenville Monday in Huguenot. Bonner notched his third-highest total of the 2022-23 season after burying 10 of 13 free-throw attempts, one three-pointer...
highpostonline.com
Josie Straigis: Athlete of the week 1/19/23
Senior Josie Straigis was instrumental in the 3-game winning streak for the Lady Wildcat Basketball Team over the Holiday Break. Josie averaged 10.7 points per game, 7 rebounds per game and shot 75% from the Free Throw Line. On the defensive side of the ball, Josie guarded the best offensive player from each of the three teams allowing them an average of just 6 points per game.
