Senior Josie Straigis was instrumental in the 3-game winning streak for the Lady Wildcat Basketball Team over the Holiday Break. Josie averaged 10.7 points per game, 7 rebounds per game and shot 75% from the Free Throw Line. On the defensive side of the ball, Josie guarded the best offensive player from each of the three teams allowing them an average of just 6 points per game.

2 DAYS AGO