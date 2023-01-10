The School of Nursing podcast, The Felician Lantern, has released a new episode entitled, Tales of the CNO Part II: Violence in the Workplace. On this episode, Dr. Daria Waszak & Dr. Elizabeth Van Dyk address the sad but all-too-real issue of violence in the workplace. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the rate of injuries from violent attacks against medical professionals grew by 63% from 2011-2018 and that the COVID-19 pandemic has only made conditions worse. How do nurses take steps to combat against workplace violence and protect themselves from harm?

LODI, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO