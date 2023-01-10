ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Kansas holds on for 62-60 win over Iowa State

The Kansas Jayhawks rallied for a 62-60 win over Iowa State Saturday. KJ Adams scored with under 12 seconds to play to keep the Jayhawks undefeated in Big 12 play. Kansas Coach Bill Self called it a great game. Kansas was led by Gradey Dick with 21 points. Jalen Wilson...
AMES, IA
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams to play at Missouri Southern

The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams wrap up a short two-game road trip with games at Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon. Emporia State women’s Coach Toby Wynn says they need to start making shots. The Emporia State men’s Coach Craig Doty says they will need to...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High wrestlers wrap up day 1 at Newton Tournament of Champions

At the Newton Tournament of Champions, The Emporia High boys’ wrestling team is in 14th place after the 1st day. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul will be wrestling for a Championship at 150 pounds. Lukas Hainline was defeated in the semi-finals and is in the Consolation semi-finals he can finish in the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Hot Flashes to host Granny Basketball Jamboree

The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team is hosting a seven-team Jamboree Saturday at the Emporia State University Recreation Center. Teams from Emporia, Wichita, Olathe, Louisburg, Lawrence, Topeka, and Lenexa will test their skills in a six-on-six style of game that women played a century ago. The Jamboree will also be a tune-up before the Hot Flashes regular season begins on Feb. 5.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High basketball splits with Junction City

The Emporia High basketball teams jumped back into Centennial League play Friday against Junction City. The Lady Spartans used a 35-7 second half to defeat the Blue Jays, 56-24. Emporia High led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime. Coach Carolyn Dorsey says they made...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Friday – 01-13-23

Newsmaker: Al Slappy previews the Emporia Eastside Community Group’s Martin Luther King, Jr, Celebration on Monday. Newsmaker 2: Brody Peak previews Saturday’s event for National Finals Rodeo world champion Jesse Pope.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Friday morning travels notably improved from pre-sunrise conditions Thursday

After isolated to scattered slick spots hampered travel across the KVOE listening area Thursday morning, there are no such problems Friday morning. Streets are largely clear in Emporia and highways are largely clear outside of town. Kandrive.org indicates seasonal driving, meaning isolated icy patches, on US Highway 50 from Emporia west to the Lyon-Chase county line and on Kansas Highway 99 from Emporia south the Lyon-Greenwood county line.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

With a clean audit and healthy financial balance, USD 251 preparing for upcoming facility study

USD 251 North Lyon County is, financially speaking, in great shape with the back half of the academic year now underway. According to USD 251 Superintendent Bob Blair, the district’s audit report, delivered during the board of education’s recent meeting last week, “went really well.” Blair adds a recent financial update showed the district’s budget is “very healthy” at this time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession

Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Court process advances in Lyon County attempted murder case

Pretrial and arraignment is the next step in the court process for a Fredonia man accused of trying to kill another man near Emporia this past fall. Following a hearing recently in Lyon County District Court, Judge Doug Jones set 2 pm Feb. 16 as the next court date for Logan Dale Casteel. Judge Lee Fowler will preside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash

A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February

A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy