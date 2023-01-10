ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, MN

Gymnasts finish fifth at Sweetheart

The Jackson County Central gymnastics team finished fifth at the 38th annual Sweetheart Invitational Saturday in Jackson. New Prague scored 145.425 to finish first, followed by Worthington (141.5), Luverne (134.425), Austin (133.85), JCC (132.675), Redwood Valley (129.825) and Martin County Area (127.25). Payten Benda made it on the podium for...
JACKSON, MN
Huskies fall to Warriors at Target Center

The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team dropped a 63-54 game to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Saturday afternoon at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game was tied at 27 at the half and JCC led twice early in the second half before the Warriors took the lead for good. Erik...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

