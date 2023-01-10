SHERIFF: 1 of 2 escaped Mississippi inmates who reportedly left stolen van in Wood County arrested after string of violent crimes, chase

Read full article on original website
Stephanie Hall
5d ago
Why do these criminals think they can keep rolling up 20 thinking can creep into Dallas and roll around free...NOT HAPPENING Captain.🤣
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
Texas serial armed robbery suspect, accused of killing dog during one, arrested along with older brother
Donovin Copleand, a serial armed robbery suspect who is accused of killing a dog during one of the robberies, and his older brother were arrested by Fort Worth police on Saturday.
vicksburgnews.com
Man arrested for stolen vehicle
One person is in police custody after a stolen vehicle was spotted on Union Avenue. The Vicksburg Police Department received a tip that the vehicle was in the area, then Officer Carlton Phillips ran the tag number which showed that it didn’t belong to that vehicle. He then ran the VIN number which proved that the vehicle was reported as stolen.
CBS19
Firefighters respond to possible bus explosion in Smith County; neighbor says woman lived inside, was injured
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters responded to a suspected bus explosion Saturday night north of Tyler. According to a neighbor, a woman lived inside the bus and she was injured. The possible explosion happened in the 4220 block of Canyon Circle in Smith County. A person who lives near the...
CBS19
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wife
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.” Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl […]
WLBT
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
Witness: Vehicle ‘doing donuts’ lands on top of another car in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was an unusual sight near the Piccadilly restaurant in Jackson. A car landed on top of another vehicle on Friday, January 13. The crash happened on Robinson Road at Dixie Circle. According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was doing donuts in the road and lost control of the […]
wbap.com
Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case
The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say
DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
Mississippi teens arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the string of auto burglaries that occurred in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area on the morning of Jan. 2, as well as several reported deer camp burglaries. “I can’t say enough about the help from the...
KLTV
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
CBS19
Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer. Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate...
Irving police charge 2 suspects with capital murder after 20-year-old dies in shooting
IRVING, Texas — Irving police have charged two suspects with capital murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Tuesday, officials said. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were first called to the Waterford Apartments in the 100 block of Cowboys Parkway, where it was reported someone had been shot.
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
CBS19
Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
koxe.com
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
CBS19
