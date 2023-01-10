Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark receives major midseason honor from ESPN
Caitlin Clark is in the middle of another dominant season at Iowa. After the first half of the 2022-23 season, Clark is trending toward a potential Player of the Year Award. On Wednesday, ESPN released its panels picks for Player of the Year and Final Four picks at the midway point of the season. While the Hawkeyes were shut out of the Final Four picks, Clark was a unanimous All-American.
Lady Roadrunners Big Second Half Lifts Them To Second Win
The Mountain Gateway Lady Roadrunners outscored their opponent on Friday 40-27 in second half to help lift them past the Concord University JV team 63-57. Brooke Davis led the way for the team with a team-high 21 points in the win. Davis was one of three Lady Roadrunners to have a double-double performance. Along with her 21 points, Davis also had 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, former Covington Lady Cougars Cristi Persinger and Stacy Tacy both also had double-doubles. Persinger had 18 points along with a team-high 11 rebounds, while Tacy had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Julie Agee was the fourth Lady Roadrunner in double figures scoring. It was the Lady Roadrunners first game of the second half of the season and the team is now riding a two-game winning streak. They won the programs first ever game back on December 10th against Northern Virginia Community College. The Lady Roadrunners will look to keep their win streak going this Saturday when they host Central Carolina Community College. ---------------------------Team 1 2 3 4 TtlMGCC 14 9 21 19 63CU JV 11 19 15 12 57 The post Lady Roadrunners Big Second Half Lifts Them To Second Win appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
2024 quarterback Air Noland says Ohio State offer would 'change' things
COLUMBUS — Prentiss “Air” Noland is about two things: playing ball and learning everything, and anything. The four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes quarterback calls himself a sponge when it comes to learning any bit of knowledge. Whether it’s in a math class, the film room or something from his younger sister, Noland constantly wants to learn.
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denny Hamlin Thinks the College Football Playoff Picked the Wrong Teams
This time of the year is good for NASCAR drivers who get to watch sports with the rest of us. Denny Hamlin had some thoughts on the CFP national championship. Every year, people think that one more adjustment can fix the playoff selection system. Hamlin thinks he has a solution.
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Keeping the Faith: Swallows Charter Academy's Faith DeRudder believes in the process
Sometimes rebuilding a sports program takes a long time to complete. It can often take years for a team going through a rebuild to put forth a competitive team. However, Swallows Charter Academy’s Faith DeRudder has supreme confidence that the Spartans basketball program will not only rebuild quickly, but be looked at...
Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs
Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs
Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move
USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
highpostonline.com
Senior Spotlight: Makenna Malone
Hi! I’m Giovanna Jones, and I’m a senior this year. I am a 4-year member and captain of the Girls Volleyball Team while also managing the Boys Volleyball...
Comments / 0