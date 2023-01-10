The Mountain Gateway Lady Roadrunners outscored their opponent on Friday 40-27 in second half to help lift them past the Concord University JV team 63-57. Brooke Davis led the way for the team with a team-high 21 points in the win. Davis was one of three Lady Roadrunners to have a double-double performance. Along with her 21 points, Davis also had 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, former Covington Lady Cougars Cristi Persinger and Stacy Tacy both also had double-doubles. Persinger had 18 points along with a team-high 11 rebounds, while Tacy had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Julie Agee was the fourth Lady Roadrunner in double figures scoring. It was the Lady Roadrunners first game of the second half of the season and the team is now riding a two-game winning streak. They won the programs first ever game back on December 10th against Northern Virginia Community College. The Lady Roadrunners will look to keep their win streak going this Saturday when they host Central Carolina Community College. ---------------------------Team 1 2 3 4 TtlMGCC 14 9 21 19 63CU JV 11 19 15 12 57 The post Lady Roadrunners Big Second Half Lifts Them To Second Win appeared first on The Virginian Review.

ATHENS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO